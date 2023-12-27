33 Russian sailors still missing after successful strike of naval ship, Storm Shadow debris found

The large amphibious ship Novocherkassk burned down in the port of Feodosia

At least 33 Russian sailors are still missing, with one killed and 23 injured, after a successful missile strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on the Russian ship Novocherkassk, the Astra Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.

Debris from a Storm Shadow missile was also found at the site, the channel reported.

Loud explosions were heard in the port area of Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea in the early hours of Dec. 26.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported a strike on the large landing ship Novocherkassk, expressing gratitude to Ukrainian pilots.

The Ukrainian Air Force later confirmed that the attack was carried out with cruise missiles.

