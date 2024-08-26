34-Year-Old Colorado Firefighter Dies from Injuries After Off-Duty Crash: 'Unimaginable Loss'

Kyle Trombly, 34, joined Arvada Fire in 2011, according to the department

A Colorado fire department is mourning one of its firefighters who died after being injured in a motor vehicle crash while off-duty.

Arvada Fire announced the death of Kyle Trombly, 34, who joined the department in 2011, in a statement shared on Facebook on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“He started his fire service journey volunteering at Fairmount Fire until joining Arvada Fire,” the department said. “Most recently, Trombly served out of Station 1 A Shift from January 2023 to present. He also served at Station 4 in his career.”

The department added that Trombly was a member of the Arvada Fire Honor Guard.

“Kyle was a great friend to many,” Arvada Fire’s statement continued. “He leaves a lasting impression on all of those who were lucky to serve with him. Please keep Kyle's family and loved ones and our entire Arvada Fire family in your thoughts.”

In an email statement to PEOPLE on Monday, Aug. 26, Arvada Fire said it has yet to receive details about the motor vehicle crash other than the incident took place at Highway 72 and Indiana Street in Arvad.

“This is an unimaginable loss for Kyle’s family and our entire district,” said Arvada Fire Chief Kirk Lock, per NBC affiliate KUSA. “Kyle was an exceptional public servant, friend and colleague. He was relentlessly dedicated to learning his trade and bringing a high level of skill and courage to those in need.”

In a comment to Arvada Fire’s Facebook post, Stephanie Ann Trombly wrote that Kyle was her younger brother.

“He was the greatest man, brother and friend anyone could ask for,” she said. “He will be deeply missed and I know he was so proud to be a firefighter and a brother to you all.”

