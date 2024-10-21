34 Things People Posted Online This Month So Far That I Can't Stop Laughing At No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

We're more than halfway through ~spooky season~, but there have already been a ton of amazing jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without cackling like a witch. Enjoy!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

donʼt ask me for relationship advice. i went back to the same person 17 times — jynx (@jynxbby) October 16, 2024

Twitter: @jynxbby

2.

Good Lord, you licked the box clean. https://t.co/mVCrLDMSOW — le’Giza (@Givenkazeni) October 15, 2024

Twitter: @Givenkazeni

3.

Seeing a Cybertruck really does ruin your day. Because wtf is that — petite barbie. (@joigabrielle) October 16, 2024

Twitter: @joigabrielle

4.

Is it fall or winter?! pic.twitter.com/eW5MF7fhap — #BreonnaTaylor, MSW (@Stea1TH_06) October 16, 2024

Bravo / Twitter: @Stea1TH_06

5.

i laughed out loud pic.twitter.com/tBfdctK44G — elle (@itselleokay) October 15, 2024

Twitter: @itselleokay

6.

Why Nobody told me Top Golf was $100 tf I look like Tiger Woods?? — landonfrostt (@starcosmetics2) October 11, 2024

Twitter: @starcosmetics2

7.

Twitter: @heavensbvnny

8.

Whenever someone hops on a Zoom meeting and is like “Sorry I look like such a mess, haven’t had my coffee!” or like”Please excuse the lighting!” it’s like….babe….I’m physically incapable of not staring at my own reflection for this entire meeting. You don’t even exist to me — Meg (@megannn_lynne) October 11, 2024

Twitter: @megannn_lynne

9.

driving and conversing in the car with my child then she says “simon says just drive don’t talk” 🙃🙃🙃gagged tf out of me — Zonnique (@Zonnique) October 10, 2024

Twitter: @Zonnique

10.

i was gonna tip but i saw u laughing w that other table im sure they got u 👍🏾 — xavier (@nahimdifferent) October 11, 2024

Twitter: @nahimdifferent

11.

messaged someone on grindr and didn’t hear back and then 10 mins later they’ve changed their name to ‘MASC ONLY’ pic.twitter.com/TwBAOVjaV1 — domlzz again (@domlzz) October 9, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @domlzz

12.

me with $47 in my account: yall wanna go to dinner? get some drinks?? — jojo (@_jwigz) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @_jwigz

13.

The difference between 180° and 360° be whooping y’all ass! — No. (@GeoNeonPeach) October 5, 2024

Twitter: @GeoNeonPeach

14.

Twitter: @f4iryluvrr

15.

Twitter: @lilbratel3na

16.

not invited to something i did not want to go to with people i do not like pic.twitter.com/j3M8ZqRDMU — jo (@cowboypraxis) October 13, 2024

A24 / Twitter: @cowboypraxis

17.

last night i was serving this 3 top (two guys and one lady) and on god every time one of the guys would get up to go to the bathroom she’d start making out with the other — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) October 6, 2024

Twitter: @madisontayt_

18.

why my dad on facebook talking about “who daughter can i take out to eat” BITCH YOURS! I HAVENT SEEN YOU IN 7 YEARS — hbk (@hbkraee) October 4, 2024

Twitter: @hbkraee

19.

I should quit my job to focus on cooking dinner — Katie 🐝 (@kayteebee99) October 16, 2024

Twitter: @kayteebee99

20.

chest hair is boy cleavage, never think they don’t know exactly what they’re doing when they’re showing it — Maizie ⭐️ (@postboob) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @postboob

21.

Gays running to the smoking area when a song by Ed Sheeran comes on in a gay bar pic.twitter.com/Rpvmx3AJPh — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) October 9, 2024

VH1 / Twitter: @Spilling_The_T

22.

You ever walked outside and ain’t see yo car — Ciggest 4 (@deemtfmoney) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @deemtfmoney

23.

me after bottoming for a hour: https://t.co/BH9w2aWHSb — joshua. (@livingthroughJ) October 15, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @livingthroughJ / Nickelodeon

24.

me when someone asks me what i have in my “rari” pic.twitter.com/xvM6pWWfcK — doomer (@uncledoomer) October 8, 2024

CBS / Twitter: @uncledoomer

25.

told dentist i bought a electric toothbrush and he asked what end i used pic.twitter.com/OSuNBRpLVt — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) October 7, 2024

Fox / Twitter: @evadentz

26.

I wish coworkers would fight in the bathrooms like in middle school — $ (@Hnzdz) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @Hnzdz

27.

if i have a baby with my man and we break up he gotta take the baby — ᛕꪖíꪶꪖ (@piinkmink_) October 5, 2024

Twitter: @piinkmink_

28.

every time I'm at the dentist with my BITE ME inner lip tattoo I got at 19 pic.twitter.com/QqZ5sALj7p — mariana (@pastapilled) October 4, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @pastapilled

29.

I was in the library brushing my beard and another student turned his head 360° like an owl, looked me dead in my eyes, and said he "thought somebody was raking leaves".... does college have HR?? pic.twitter.com/y7wS6wvfK6 — $aint $mith 🕊 (@SaintSmith_) October 3, 2024

Bravo / Twitter: @SaintSmith_

30.

Yes i have a mom https://t.co/CBecM4cImu — Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) October 2, 2024

Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

31.

Actually it’s pronounced “jaslight” - you’ve been saying it wrong the whole time — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) October 2, 2024

Twitter: @AbbyHiggs

32.

me watching any reality tv show: what type of PTO do y'all got — . (@kingbealestreet) October 2, 2024

Twitter: @kingbealestreet

33.

29 yea told man btw pic.twitter.com/G5baKIAsVK — lux (@lamegff) October 1, 2024

Twitter: @lamegff

34.

brat single-handedly undid four decades of D.A.R.E. — Andiamo (@awejones) October 15, 2024

Twitter: @awejones