35 km tramway the way to go for Quebec City area, pension fund manager says

Quebec City's tramway project is one of several solutions Quebec's pension fund manager has proposed to respond to the growth in the capital region. (City of Quebec - image credit)
Quebec City's tramway project is one of several solutions Quebec's pension fund manager has proposed to respond to the growth in the capital region.

CDPQ Infra is recommending several major transport solutions for the Quebec City region, including a 35-kilometre tramway network, as part of a plan that would cost about $15 billion.

On Wednesday, CDPQ Infra, which is a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) — Quebec's pension fund manager — that specializes in major infrastructure projects, presented its Plan Circuit intégré de transport express (CITÉ), an integrated express transport circuit plan.

The plan is meant to respond to the economic and demographic growth in Quebec City.

The tramway network would make up about half of the plan's cost, with a price tag of about $7 billion. The network would be made up of two lines. One would run from east to west across 28 kilometres linking the Le Gendre, Sainte-Foy, Saint Roch and Charlesbourg sectors in phase one — as first envisioned by Mayor Régis Labeaume's administration back in 2018.

A north-south tramway line would span seven kilometres and link Quebec City to Lévis.

CDPQ Infra's proposal also includes two networks of rapid bus service, also known as SRB, running across a total of 30 kilometres, more than 30 kilometres of reserved bus lanes and high-frequency buses.

The company says it's important to avoid increasing the flow of vehicles at peak times, and in the long term, having an "efficient and fast" connection between the city centres of Quebec City and Lévis.

CDPQ Infra says the demographic growth of the South Shore and densification in Lévis warrants the construction of a seven kilometre tramway line linking the municipality to downtown Quebec City.

"Such a structuring link would make it possible to respond effectively to changes in demand, by offering a rapid and frequent transport service capable of adapting to the city's size and accelerated economic development," reads the CDPQ Infra's report made public on Wednesday.

Phase two of the Caisse's plan would include D'Estimauville and phase three would expand the network to Lebourgneuf.

CAQ's proposed 3rd link would shift congestion, reports Caisse

Reinforcing the importance of structuring public transport between Quebec City and Lévis "via the existing bridges," the Caisse did not recommend a third link between the two cities.

In April 2023, the Quebec government scrapped plans to build a third link for vehicles between Quebec City and Lévis. Instead, Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that the third link would be reserved for public transportation only and not be open to drivers.

Six months later, following the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ)'s defeat in the byelection in Quebec City's riding of Jean-Talon, Legault promised to consult and listen to citizens on the third link, suggesting that the highway project could possibly be revived.

Studying six transit corridors covering 25 kilometres along the St. Lawrence River, the CDPQ concluded that the benefits of such a link would be limited during rush hour and would simply result in a "shift in congestion."

"The actual time saving on the existing bridges would be limited, averaging five minutes, and would ultimately result in a significant increase in congestion on the road network in the Quebec City area," the report states.

"The addition of an inter-river link to the east would have the effect of shifting the congestion … with no ultimate benefit in terms of mobility."

