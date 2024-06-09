35-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department said they have not made any arrests.
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
The teen who was shot is now "paying the ultimate price" for playing the game, his father said.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a suspect in a credit card scam that involves a fake bank employee showing up at homes, taking credit cards and then using the cards to go shopping.Police say this happened to someone in the Halifax area on May 24.The victim received a call from someone pretending to be a bank employee who told them their credit card had been cloned.The scammer pressured the cardholder to take action quickly, or risk missing an opportunity to be reimbursed.That's w
The 15th-floor courtroom that was widely described as dingy and depressing during the Trump hush-money trial had considerably brightened on Wednesday, and it was not because those tawdry proceedings had ended in a conviction.The venue was less dismal because the shades on the windows set high on one wall were no longer drawn, as they had been at the insistence of the Secret Service while the former president they are still sworn to protect was present.Instead of Donald Trump, the defendant’s cha
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
The judge presiding over Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware is a former corporate civil lawyer with a background in biology who was nominated to the bench by the Biden family's chief political antagonist: former President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors say DNA testing proves Marcellus Williams was wrongly convicted. But Eric DeValkenaere was sent to prison on solid evidence. From Toriano Porter:
Howard University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to revoke the honorary degree given to Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2014, saying he is “no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”
The father of a Minnesota transgender high school student who was beaten in school said Thursday he wants the students involved to face criminal charges.
Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared on a cross-country journey with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, in the summer of 2021.
Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion
NEW YORK (AP) — For years prosecutors saw a connection in the killings of three young women who disappeared in the winter of 1993 and 1994, their nude bodies found strangled, beaten and left in similar poses in the Long Island brush.
A number of people have been hospitalized after a seaplane collided with a boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour near Stanley Park on Saturday, officials confirmed.A CBC reporter on the scene, near Canada Place, confirmed that rescue boats were circling a small plane in the water near Brockton Point in Stanley Park.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement that a Harbour Air seaplane collided with a pleasure boat in the water around 1 p.m. PT."A number of people were on board both the
MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox told Italian TV on Thursday that she was surprised by a Florence appeals court's decision to find her guilty of slander in light of a European court ruling that police who took her confession had violated her human rights.
The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.