35 Things Basically Every Single Person On Earth Did 20 Years Ago That Are Extremely Embarrassing Now

1.Convince people the iPhone was worth the money by showing them that one app where it looks like you're drinking a beer:

2.And that one app where it looked like you had a lighter:

3.Just post the most boring stuff on Facebook:

4.Or the most weirdly intense:

5.Think Chuck Norris jokes were the be-all and end-all of comedy:

6.Watch full-length movies that cost tens of millions of dollars to make on an iPod with a 2-inch screen:

7.Think that typing like this meant you were creative:

8.Or this:

9.Or just add Z's to every word for no reason:

Facebook

10.Take weird pictures of your feet or hands because you all had matching bracelets or shoes:

11.Argue passionately over whether pirates could beat ninjas in a fight:

12.Harass everyone on Facebook with like 14 "LOST PHONE, NEED NUMBERS" groups:

Facebook

13.And like 17 FarmVille requests:

Facebook

14.Fake people out with your voicemail message:

15.Celebrate National Talk Like a Pirate Day:

16.Take dramatic photos of Converse:

17.Or draw a bunch of random stuff on them:

18.Think 3D movie theater glasses were a fashion statement:

19.Get obsessed with Doppelgänger Week on Facebook:

pcworld.com / Via Getty Images

20.Take pictures with that one awful Photo Booth filter:

21.Own that one white MacBook that got dirty after like a week:

22.Take weird pictures of your feet or hands because you all had matching bracelets or shoes:

23.Insist that BlackBerry was way better than iPhone because of Brick Breaker and BBM:

24.Change your age to 99 years old on Myspace:

25.Watch movies on portable DVD players, god rest their soul:

26.Constantly quote that one Bill O'Reilly video where he swears:

27.Take selfies with a big-ass digital camera:

28.Upload 400 pictures to Facebook at once in an album with a title from a Dave Matthews Band song:

29.Have an opinion about a man named Don Vito:

MTV

30.Spend money on ringback tones. Sweet, sweet ringback tones:

31.Change your profile pic to something like this:

32.Wear shoes big enough to house a family of five:

33.Update Facebook from a tiny lil' phone:

34.Publicly put friends on blast:

35.Think adding a "xXx" to a screen name made them a force to be reckoned with: