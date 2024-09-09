37 Absolutely Hilarious T-Shirts That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than The First Time You Got High (Not That You Get High, Of Course)

1.First, kudos to this woman for wearing the funniest possible shirt to a drug screening for her job:

2.If you read this T-shirt and think what's the other one?, try reading it again:

3.And this optical illusion T-shirt has me wondering if they sell men's shorts like this:

4.Get a load of this dickhead's T-shirt:

5.I know that's just a piece of paper taped to a white T-shirt, but it's so relatable someone NEEDS to make it a real T-shirt, pronto:

6.And it's quite possible this is the funniest T-shirt ever:

This is a total tangent, but years ago, when I was in college, my roommate and I went to dinner at a Mexican restaurant and were seated right next to Ice-T and his wife. We played it cool and did everything we could not to let on that we knew who he was — until the waitress came to take our drink order, and my roommate reflexively said, "I'll have an ice tea." He then gasped and covered his mouth, and we burst into laughter that went on for, like, five minutes. I'm pretty sure Ice-T thought we were morons (and, to be fair, he would've been right). u/YungAvocadoDaGawd84 / Via reddit.com

7.This has to be the most hilariously brilliant shirt anyone could ever wear to a Hawaiian shirt party:

8.But this Hawaiian shirt — with a pattern made up of other Hawaiian shirts — is a close second:

9.This T-shirt, meanwhile, has got to be the best one anyone has ever worn to interview for an IT position:

10.And this has got to be the best T-shirt anyone could ever wear to a science class:

11.This T-shirt, meanwhile, is hilarious, but probably not something that will endear you to a science teacher:

12.This is the funniest T-shirt you could possibly wear to get your leg amputated:

13.And if there's a better T-shirt out there for a one-armed Monty Python fan, I'd like to see it:

14.Not gonna lie, this is the T-shirt I want the most on this list:

15.But this T-shirt from another Matt Groening animated series is absolutely devastating (if you know, you know):

16.This T-shirt gives a history lesson in one word:

17.This has got to be the best COVID-19-era T-shirt ever (especially if you're a Gen X'er or millennial):

18.And while we're on the subject of T-shirts that will amuse Gen X and millennial folk, check out this one:

19.This band T-shirt falls 100% in the "They knew what they were doing" category:

20.This T-shirt is perfect for any grammarians out there:

21.And if the internet could be a T-shirt, this would be it:

22.This biker's shirt is funny AND potentially lifesaving:

23.This T-shirt is both incredibly juvenile and incredibly funny:

24.And this is the ideal T-shirt for any husbands who want to sleep on the couch:

25.When I saw this T-shirt, I was like, "Yes, I will take one":

26.Non-sports people need this shirt like stat, LOL:

27.And I'd vote for this T-shirt as the one most likely to be worn by someone taking a mug shot:

28.I'm sorry, this one made me laugh when I saw it (I know, I know), so I figured you'd better see it, too:

29.Man, I couldn't love this T-shirt more:

30.And this T-shirt someone wore to a beer fest is super funny, and probably only got funnier as the festival goers drank more beer:

31.A T-shirt that doubles as a dad joke is my kind of shirt:

I'm not kidding...I write a lot about dad jokes, including this post that's got 165 of 'em. u/adventuresinnonsense / Via reddit.com

32.Hey Google, give me a T-shirt with a dad joke on it, but make it hipster friendly:

33.And this funny restaurant makes its servers wear T-shirts with one-star Yelp reviews:

34.You've heard of dance moms...this guy's shirt is repping the lesser-discussed dance dads:

35.I'll bet anything this guy just bought his shirt at that Goodwill:

36.This T-shirt wants good vibe people only:

37.And lastly, If you remember that gross video from some years back, you will laugh/cringe at this one:

HT: r/funny