37 Absolutely Hilarious T-Shirts That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than The First Time You Got High (Not That You Get High, Of Course)

BuzzFeed
·5 min read

1.First, kudos to this woman for wearing the funniest possible shirt to a drug screening for her job:

Customer at a service counter wearing a humorous shirt that says, "You can either expect me to work well with others or pass a drug test. I can't do both."
u/ArdenElle24 / Via reddit.com

2.If you read this T-shirt and think what's the other one?, try reading it again:

A person wearing a T-shirt with the text "There are two types of people in this world: 1) Those who can extrapolate from incomplete data."
u/IonBaby / Via reddit.com

3.And this optical illusion T-shirt has me wondering if they sell men's shorts like this:

Person wearing a white t-shirt with a gray grid pattern on the front. Colorful wall decorations visible in the background
u/qnok / Via reddit.com

4.Get a load of this dickhead's T-shirt:

A man with a humorous shirt showing muscles on the back stands next to a woman in a store. They appear to be shopping
u/CisWhiteMealWorm / Via reddit.com

5.I know that's just a piece of paper taped to a white T-shirt, but it's so relatable someone NEEDS to make it a real T-shirt, pronto:

A person seated in front of a computer, wearing a shirt with text: "Please don't talk to me I have no self-control and will talk to you for two hours and get no work done."
u/mila_e860 / Via reddit.com

6.And it's quite possible this is the funniest T-shirt ever:

Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a t-shirt with a graphic featuring multiple faces of Ice Cube in a drink with a straw and lemon slice

7.This has to be the most hilariously brilliant shirt anyone could ever wear to a Hawaiian shirt party:

A person with tattoos and wearing a yellow lei is seen wearing a blue shirt with a stain on it; face is partially visible
u/ClumptyDumpty / Via reddit.com

8.But this Hawaiian shirt — with a pattern made up of other Hawaiian shirts — is a close second:

Shirt rack displaying a beige Hawaiian shirt patterned with smaller multi-colored Hawaiian shirts. Clothing store setting
u/Ambulism / Via reddit.com

9.This T-shirt, meanwhile, has got to be the best one anyone has ever worn to interview for an IT position:

A person wears a shirt displaying a computer prompt, "New_Employee.exe. Do you want to hire?" with a "Yes" button. No names are provided
u/Taherham / Via reddit.com

10.And this has got to be the best T-shirt anyone could ever wear to a science class:

Illustration of a dinosaur and the states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. The dinosaur is shown solid, melting with an explosion (liquid), and becoming gas near a gas pump
u/spoonthegreat / Via reddit.com

11.This T-shirt, meanwhile, is hilarious, but probably not something that will endear you to a science teacher:

A shirt titled "Animals of the World" with humorous animal names: Trash Panda, Danger Noodle, Sea Flap Flap, Formal Chicken, Boople Snoot, Tiger Pony, Murder Log, Leather Bird, Death Floof
u/ao_88 / Via reddit.com

12.This is the funniest T-shirt you could possibly wear to get your leg amputated:

A person's leg with humorous marker scribbles, alongside a T-shirt that reads "I found this humerus." The leg's scribbles instruct proper surgical location
Ekooing / Via reddit.com

13.And if there's a better T-shirt out there for a one-armed Monty Python fan, I'd like to see it:

Man with a grey T-shirt featuring a Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with "Tis but a scratch!" text, standing indoors with an arm missing
u/left-shoulder-closed / Via reddit.com

14.Not gonna lie, this is the T-shirt I want the most on this list:

White t-shirt featuring a cartoon character, Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons, riding a horse with the words "Ralph Lauren" above and below the character
u/Ryno3639 / Via reddit.com

15.But this T-shirt from another Matt Groening animated series is absolutely devastating (if you know, you know):

T-shirt with a cartoon of a sad dog sitting beside a fire hydrant and the text "I'LL WAIT" below the illustration
u/a-horse-has-no-name / Via reddit.com

16.This T-shirt gives a history lesson in one word:

Man wearing a shirt that reads "Nah. - Rosa Parks, 1955"
HeWhoLifts / Via reddit.com

17.This has got to be the best COVID-19-era T-shirt ever (especially if you're a Gen X'er or millennial):

A woman, whose name is unknown, stands at a counter in a public setting. She is wearing a black T-shirt with the text "6 FEET MOTHER F**ER" and camouflage pants
u/MariachiJesus / Via reddit.com

18.And while we're on the subject of T-shirts that will amuse Gen X and millennial folk, check out this one:

Mannequin wearing a shirt with "Nirvana" text and an image of three smiling individuals with shoulder-length hair. Store backdrop with various t-shirts
u/PhilipGreenbriar / Via reddit.com

19.This band T-shirt falls 100% in the "They knew what they were doing" category:

A person is wearing a T-shirt with a boombox print and the text "AM TAXI, The Semi-Confi-Sionist." Their face is not visible
u/spontaneousbootay / Via reddit.com

20.This T-shirt is perfect for any grammarians out there:

T-shirt with text: "you had me at the proper use of 'You're'"
u/s8l / Via reddit.com

21.And if the internet could be a T-shirt, this would be it:

A person with tattooed arms is in a bathroom wearing a t-shirt with the text "YOUR A IDIOT" in bold, stenciled letters. No other individuals are present
u/TKellzzz182 / Via reddit.com

22.This biker's shirt is funny AND potentially lifesaving:

Cyclist on a road bike wearing a shirt that reads "Please Don't Run Me Over" rides near mobile homes
u/hexatonotron / Via reddit.com

23.This T-shirt is both incredibly juvenile and incredibly funny:

A person wearing a shirt with text: "Say: eye, Spell: map, Say: ness," seated at a table with a glass of Bud Light and a phone on the table
u/-razorburner / Via reddit.com

24.And this is the ideal T-shirt for any husbands who want to sleep on the couch:

A man seen from behind wearing a T-shirt that says, "I do whatever the voices in my wife's head tell me to do." He is standing in a queue with other people
u/lilmizzvalz / Via reddit.com

25.When I saw this T-shirt, I was like, "Yes, I will take one":

T-shirt depicting a rock-style design with "Celine Dion" at the top, a skull surrounded by flames, and "my heart will go on" at the bottom
u/robb0688 / Via reddit.com

26.Non-sports people need this shirt like stat, LOL:

Child wearing a t-shirt that says "Unathletic." Text is in a stylized font
u/Folcra / Via reddit.com

27.And I'd vote for this T-shirt as the one most likely to be worn by someone taking a mug shot:

A t-shirt reads: "I HATE PEOPLE WHO TAKE DRUGS LIKE COPS, DEA AGENTS & CUSTOMS OFFICIALS. BOURBON STREET, NEW ORLEANS."
u/Eli_Toms / Via reddit.com

28.I'm sorry, this one made me laugh when I saw it (I know, I know), so I figured you'd better see it, too:

Cartoon image of two slices of bread with faces on a plate, with the text "I'm Crumbing I'm Crumbing I'm Crumbing."
u/combatsauce / Via reddit.com

29.Man, I couldn't love this T-shirt more:

Person wearing a t-shirt in a grocery store. The t-shirt reads: "Earth is not flat, vaccines work, we've been to the moon, chemtrails aren't a thing, climate change is real, stand up for science."
u/Tweetystraw / Via reddit.com

30.And this T-shirt someone wore to a beer fest is super funny, and probably only got funnier as the festival goers drank more beer:

An orange shirt with a sad cartoon bear face and the text "I THOUGHT THIS WAS BEAR-FEST" above and "BEAR-FEST" below the image. An Under Armour logo is on the right
u/turbogoblin / Via reddit.com

31.A T-shirt that doubles as a dad joke is my kind of shirt:

Person wearing a plaid shirt open to reveal a t-shirt with a hammer graphic and text reading "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

32.Hey Google, give me a T-shirt with a dad joke on it, but make it hipster friendly:

Person wearing t-shirt featuring a cat with a police hat and text "WHO'S LAUGHING MEOW?"
u/hook_killed_pan / Via reddit.com

33.And this funny restaurant makes its servers wear T-shirts with one-star Yelp reviews:

A person wearing a shirt with a printed 1-star review by Danica F. that says, "Just be aware that good American customer service will not be served here."
u/ritz_27 / Via reddit.com

34.You've heard of dance moms...this guy's shirt is repping the lesser-discussed dance dads:

Person wearing a shirt with the text: "If I have but one day to live please take me to a dance competition because they last forever!"
u/Tio76 / Via reddit.com

35.I'll bet anything this guy just bought his shirt at that Goodwill:

A motorcyclist is wearing a black helmet and T-shirt with the text "Pet kitties, suck titties, spend fitties" on the back. Another biker is seen ahead
u/Hungry_Honey_6485 / Via reddit.com

36.This T-shirt wants good vibe people only:

T-shirt featuring a retro-style illustration of a girl with an umbrella and the text "DONT BE A SALTY BITCH" in bold letters
u/jmargevich / Via reddit.com

37.And lastly, If you remember that gross video from some years back, you will laugh/cringe at this one:

A person wearing a shirt depicting Princess Peach and Princess Daisy from Mario holding a 1-Up mushroom with the text "Two Girls, One-Up."
u/dustofoblivion123 / Via reddit.com

HT: r/funny

