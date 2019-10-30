The Best 'Game of Thrones' Gifts for Newbies and Diehard Fans
Fill that GoT-sized hole in your friend's heart with the perfect piece of merchandise.
If your Secret Santa is still a Game of Thrones fan after the Season 8 finale, you've come to the right place. Although the curtains have closed on the HBO juggernaut this year, the fandom lives on—and so does the merchandise. From George R.R. Martin books to chic, Targaryen-inspired jewelry, peruse the best gifts that rival anything the Golden Company has to offer.
