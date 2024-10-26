38 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies to Watch with the Kids This Spooky Season
Family movie nights are always a good time! Spend this spooky season enjoying kid-friendly flicks like 'Beetlejuice,' 'Halloweentown' and more
While trick-or-treating may only be reserved for one night each year, the spirit of Halloween starts long before then. And what better way to celebrate the season than by settling in for a spooky movie?
While Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees may be the holiday’s unofficial mascots, there are plenty of films with just enough fright and thrill for kids to enjoy. Families can watch everything from holiday staples like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to Disney Channel Original Movies such as Halloweentown and Twitches. Star Wars and LEGO lovers can even get a dose of Halloween with LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, streaming on Disney+.
Here's our guide to the best family-friendly movies to stream this Halloween.
The Corpse Bride
Co-directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson, this stop-motion gothic fairy tale follows Victor Van Dort (voiced by Johnny Depp), who is arranged to marry Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). However, when Victor accidentally resurrects a dead Victoria-era woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), he's transported to the much more lively Land of the Dead — ultimately forcing him to choose between his mortal fiancée and his new corpse bride.
Monsters, Inc.
There's nothing to be afraid of at Monsters, Inc. Sure, the varying creatures may sneak into children's bedrooms to bottle up their screams as a power source for Monstropolis, but they are lovable, personable beings off the clock (well, most of them).
This Pixar masterpiece is a must-watch for the kiddos during the Halloween season, and adults can appreciate the recognizable voice cast of Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and more.
Watch Monsters, Inc. on Disney+
Beetlejuice
Tim Burton directed one of the most iconic Halloween hits, Beetlejuice, which turned the haunted house trope upside down. The film takes the ghosts’ perspective as they try to rid their house of humans by hiring the mischievous Beetlejuice. The film was made even stronger by its fantastic cast, which includes Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton and Alec Baldwin.
Halloweentown
Premiering in 1998 as one of the very first Disney Channel Original Movies, Halloweentown has become a perennial favorite. In the film, Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) discovers that her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) lives in Halloweentown — where all the spooky creatures live together in harmony ... until an evil force threatens fantasy land and its residents. The movie is campy, iconic and undeniably fun.
Watch Halloweentown on Disney+
Twitches
They're not just twins, they're witches — twitches! Separated at birth, sisters Alex (Tia Mowry) and Cam (Tamera Mowry-Housley) unexpectedly cross paths on their 21st birthday and discover they're magical sorceresses from an otherworldly realm called Coventry. But when an ominous force aims to overrun their motherland, the sisters realize their united powers hold the key to vanquishing the Darkness.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
With a story by Tim Burton, the stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas has been a favorite ever since it premiered in theaters back in 1993. In the film, the worlds of Halloween and Christmas collide, all set to some fantastic music sung by the likes of Catherine O’Hara and composer Danny Elfman. The movie is also surprisingly emotional, thanks to its complex yet kid-friendly characters.
Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+
Monster High: The Movie
Mattel's popular fashion doll brand comes to life in this 2022 fantasy musical. The film follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), a 15-year-old human/werewolf who enrolls at Monster High and must hide her human identity to avoid expulsion. But when she learns about an undercover conspiracy to destroy the school, it's up to Clawdeen to save it — even if it risks revealing her humanity.
Watch Monster High: The Movie on Paramount+
Ghostbusters
While most ghost-hunting movies go for scares, Ghostbusters went for laughs. The film follows a ragtag team of ghost hunters trying to stop the evil spirit Zuul. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, Ghostbusters was a smash hit and featured one of the most hilarious climaxes in cinema history: a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorizing Manhattan.
Ghostbusters II
The entire cast returned in 1989 for Ghostbusters II, and this time around, Slimer has a much bigger role after gaining fame in the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, which premiered in 1986. Though the movie wasn’t received as warmly as the original, it has amassed a large fan base throughout the years.
Watch Ghostbusters II on Starz
Hocus Pocus
After its original theatrical run in 1993, Hocus Pocus achieved cult status, in part due to its annual TV airings during October. Thanks to scene-stealing performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who star as three resurrected 17th-century witches, the movie continues to entertain year after year.
Hocus Pocus 2
In 2022, almost 30 years after the Black Flame Candle first brought back the Sanderson sisters, the witches returned once again. While Hocus Pocus 2 doesn’t have the same nostalgia factor as the original, it’s still incredibly fun to watch the Sandersons adapt to the modern world — like riding robotic vacuum cleaners instead of brooms.
Watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+
Goosebumps
Jack Black stars as iconic horror writer R. L. Stine in the 2015 film Goosebumps. When a new neighbor accidentally opens one of Stine’s locked books, he unleashes all of the author’s famous villains — including the Abominable Snowman, the haunted mask, Slappy the ventriloquist’s dummy, the lawn gnomes and more.
Watch Goosebumps on Amazon Prime Video
Werewolf by Night
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is a great choice for kids who like superheroes. Set on a dark night in a mysterious mansion, a group of monster hunters gather to search for an elusive werewolf. However, no one is who they seem, sparking a great cat-and-mouse chase. The film stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly.
Watch Werewolf by Night on Disney+
The Scream Team
In 2002, Najimy returned to Disney’s Halloween lineup in The Scream Team. The Disney Channel Original Movie follows two kids who help their late grandpa cross to the other side. But to do it, they’ll need the help of three cantankerous, bickering ghosts (played by Najimy, Eric Idle and Tommy Davidson). The movie also featured Kat Dennings in one of her first major roles.
Watch The Scream Team on Disney+
LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
In typical LEGO style, Terrifying Tales lampoons classic horror movies with tons of dad jokes and cheesy puns. In the movie, Poe Dameron (voiced by Jake Green) and BB-8 explore Darth Vader’s (Matt Sloan) creepy old castle after they crash land nearby. The film spoofs The Shining (1980), The Lost Boys (1987) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) with the blocky LEGO characters.
Watch LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales on Disney+
Nightbooks
Two kids are trapped in an infinite time loop by a witch (Krysten Ritter). The only way for them to survive — and escape the witch’s magical realm — is to tell her a new spooky story every night. Nightbooks is more fantasy than horror, making it a great watch for families with kids.
Frankenweenie
Disney goes full-blown Frankenstein with Tim Burton’s 2012 remake of Frankenweenie, in which a young boy (voiced by Charlie Tahan) brings his dog back from the dead. Despite its morbid premise, the movie is lighthearted and humorous while exploring the relationship between families and their pets. Frankenweenie also has a great voice cast that includes Martin Short, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.
Watch Frankenweenie on Disney+
Toy Story of Terror!
A family road trip goes terribly wrong one stormy night in a haunted roadside motel. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang must survive the night in this hilarious Halloween special. At just 25 minutes long, it’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t have the time for a full film but still wants to get into the spooky spirit.
Watch Toy Story of Terror! on Disney+
Igor
Everyone knows the mad scientist ... but nobody ever thinks about the trusty assistant. In this 2008 film, Igor (John Cusack) decides he’s done being a sidekick and becomes an inventor himself. Thanks to an outstanding supporting voice cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, John Cleese, Jay Leno, Eddie Izzard and Steve Buscemi, Igor is loaded with quirky characters and laughs.
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion ride has spawned several film adaptations — including the 2023 theatrical release Haunted Mansion. This inventive and charming version follows Gonzo after he gets invited to a mysterious event at a haunted mansion. Naturally, Muppet hijinks ensue, and audiences can see Miss Piggy take a turn as fan-favorite Madame Leota.
Watch Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The famed cheese-loving British duo Wallace and Gromit had their biggest film ever with The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. In the movie, the pair are tasked with capturing a menacing beast who’s been eating the veggies from everyone’s gardens. The culprit? A were-rabbit! It’s a great family-friendly twist on a classic werewolf tale.
Watch Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit on Netflix
Monsters vs. Aliens
Can’t decide which is spookier, monsters or aliens? Why not have both in this Reese Witherspoon-led animated hit? In the movie, a woman gains superpowers after being struck by a meteorite and suddenly finds herself caught in a battle between monsters and aliens. Joining Witherspoon in the voice cast are Hugh Laurie, Paul Rudd and Stephen Colbert, among others.
Watch Monsters vs. Aliens on Amazon Prime Video
Monster House
In 2006’s Monster House, a group of kids (voiced by Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke and Mitchel Musso) and their babysitter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) are forced to fight a haunted house that’s literally come to life after being possessed by a spirit. The movie became a hit in theaters, received an Academy Award nomination for Animated Feature Film and even spawned video game and novel adaptations.
Watch Monster House on Amazon Prime Video
Phantom of the Megaplex
Inspired by The Phantom of the Opera and the Golden Age of Hollywood, Phantom of the Megaplex follows a teenage boy (Taylor Handley) who gets his first job at a movie theater — only to discover that someone is sabotaging every screening. This Disney Channel film includes many sly jokes about Hollywood and stars like Mickey Rooney.
Watch Phantom of the Megaplex on Disney+
The Munsters
Rob Zombie is known for his gory horror films, but he took a much lighter approach with this PG remake of The Munsters in 2022. Lily, Herman and Grandpa all return with the help of some horror legends like Dee Wallace and Cassandra Peterson — better known as Elvira — to bring the wacky romp back to life in vibrant color.
Hotel Transylvania
In Hotel Transylvania, a human gets more than he bargained for when he checks into a hotel that happens to be built solely for monsters’ enjoyment. The movie boasts a fantastic voice cast, including Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and Kevin James, who bring the quirky and hilarious characters to life.
Watch Hotel Transylvania on Peacock
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
In 2022, Amazon released the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. This time around, a new invention turns all the monsters into humans and the humans into monsters. It’s a fun twist on the classic body-swapping trope made famous by Freaky Friday. The original film’s voice cast reprised their roles.
Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video
The Addams Family
In 1991’s The Addams Family, a con artist gets more than he bargains for when he tries to infiltrate the Addams house by impersonating Uncle Fester. The cast remains iconic, with Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Wednesday and Raul Julia as Gomez. Huston received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
Watch The Addams Family on Paramount+
Addams Family Values
Addams Family Values was well received by critics and is even more iconic than the original thanks to Wednesday’s hilarious and pointed school play about the first Thanksgiving and Uncle Fester’s conniving new girlfriend, Debbie (Joan Cusack). Carol Kane joins the cast as Grandmama Addams, and Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski make cameos.
Watch Addams Family Values on Paramount+
The Addams Family
In 2019, the Addams Family returned to the big screen in animated form. In this adaptation, Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester fight to keep their home after the town tries to bulldoze it to make room for a new planned community. Starring in the voice cast are Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz, among others.
Watch The Addams Family on Tubi
The Canterville Ghost
When an American family moves into an ancient English castle, their daughter (Neve Campbell) discovers that the property is haunted by the ghost of Sir Simon de Canterville (Patrick Stewart). It’s a great modern take on the classic Oscar Wilde tale.
Watch The Canterville Ghost on Amazon Prime Video
Scooby-Doo: The Movie
Scooby-Doo’s live-action adaptation featured an absolutely perfect cast who truly personified the Mystery Inc. crew, with Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. The crew is called to investigate a remote island amusement park, but they discover that the villains aren’t just bad guys in masks.
Watch Scooby-Doo: The Movie on Max
Scoob!
For a more modern take on Scooby-Doo, the gang returned to screens in 2020 with the animated film Scoob!. This incarnation recounts Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s origin story, how they meet the gang and begin to solve juicy mysteries. Leading the voice cast are Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Frank Welker, who has been voicing Scooby-Doo characters since the show’s debut in 1969.
Coraline
Based on the Neil Gaiman novella of the same name, Coraline centers on a young girl who escapes her dull life through a portal to another world. Everything seems perfect ... until she discovers it’s all a trap to capture her soul. The film was written by director Henry Selick, known for his stop-motion work in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and James and the Giant Peach (1996).
Casper
Casper the Friendly Ghost may have been around since 1945, but the live-action 1995 film introduced the character to a whole new generation. When a young girl (Christina Ricci) moves into a haunted house, Casper befriends her and the two become inseparable. The movie includes cameos by Clint Eastwood, Rodney Dangerfield and Dan Aykroyd, who reprises his role from Ghostbusters.
Watch Casper on Amazon Prime Video
Monster Family
In this British animated comedy, one family’s ordinary Halloween gets turned upside down when they’re all suddenly turned into monsters. With a voice cast that includes Emma Watson, Nick Frost and comedy legend Catherine Tate, this feel-good comedy is perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate Halloween without any scares.
Watch Monster Family on Peacock
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
One of the first great Halloween specials, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown follows the Peanuts gang as they prepare to celebrate the spooky holiday. While the main story follows Linus hoping to see the Great Pumpkin, the special is an ode to the spirit of autumn: falling leaves, buying costumes and celebrating with friends.
Watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+
100% Wolf
In this animated Australian comedy, a young boy in a family of werewolves gets ready to transform for the first time ... only to find out that instead of being a ferocious werewolf, he becomes a poodle. Now, he’s got to prove himself to the pack while embracing who he truly is. The voice cast includes Jane Lynch and Samara Weaving.
