38 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies to Watch with the Kids This Spooky Season

Family movie nights are always a good time! Spend this spooky season enjoying kid-friendly flicks like 'Beetlejuice,' 'Halloweentown' and more

Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection; LEE MENDELSON FILM PRODUCTIONS/Alamy Stock Photo Corpse Bride and Victor Van Dort in 'The Corpse Bride,' 2005; Linus van Pelt in 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' 1966

While trick-or-treating may only be reserved for one night each year, the spirit of Halloween starts long before then. And what better way to celebrate the season than by settling in for a spooky movie?

While Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees may be the holiday’s unofficial mascots, there are plenty of films with just enough fright and thrill for kids to enjoy. Families can watch everything from holiday staples like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to Disney Channel Original Movies such as Halloweentown and Twitches. Star Wars and LEGO lovers can even get a dose of Halloween with LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, streaming on Disney+.

Here's our guide to the best family-friendly movies to stream this Halloween.



Related: The 31 Best Non-Scary Halloween Movies to Stream

The Corpse Bride

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock Emily and Victor Van Dort in 'The Corpse Bride,' 2005

Co-directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson, this stop-motion gothic fairy tale follows Victor Van Dort (voiced by Johnny Depp), who is arranged to marry Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). However, when Victor accidentally resurrects a dead Victoria-era woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), he's transported to the much more lively Land of the Dead — ultimately forcing him to choose between his mortal fiancée and his new corpse bride.

Watch The Corpse Bride on Max

Monsters, Inc.

Moviestore/Shutterstock Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan in 'Monsters, Inc.,' 2001

There's nothing to be afraid of at Monsters, Inc. Sure, the varying creatures may sneak into children's bedrooms to bottle up their screams as a power source for Monstropolis, but they are lovable, personable beings off the clock (well, most of them).

This Pixar masterpiece is a must-watch for the kiddos during the Halloween season, and adults can appreciate the recognizable voice cast of Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and more.

Watch Monsters, Inc. on Disney+

Beetlejuice

Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Hugo Stanger, Michael Keaton and Harry the Hunter in 'Beetlejuice,' 1998

Tim Burton directed one of the most iconic Halloween hits, Beetlejuice, which turned the haunted house trope upside down. The film takes the ghosts’ perspective as they try to rid their house of humans by hiring the mischievous Beetlejuice. The film was made even stronger by its fantastic cast, which includes Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton and Alec Baldwin.

Watch Beetlejuice on Max

Halloweentown

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock Emily Roeske, Kimberly J. Brown, and Joey Zimmerman in 'Halloweentown,' 1998

Premiering in 1998 as one of the very first Disney Channel Original Movies, Halloweentown has become a perennial favorite. In the film, Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) discovers that her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) lives in Halloweentown — where all the spooky creatures live together in harmony ... until an evil force threatens fantasy land and its residents. The movie is campy, iconic and undeniably fun.

Watch Halloweentown on Disney+

Related: 12 Classic Disney Channel Original Movies to Watch for Halloween, from Halloweentown to Twitches

Twitches

Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley in 'Twitches,' 2005

They're not just twins, they're witches — twitches! Separated at birth, sisters Alex (Tia Mowry) and Cam (Tamera Mowry-Housley) unexpectedly cross paths on their 21st birthday and discover they're magical sorceresses from an otherworldly realm called Coventry. But when an ominous force aims to overrun their motherland, the sisters realize their united powers hold the key to vanquishing the Darkness.

Watch Twitches on Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Jack Skellington in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 1993

With a story by Tim Burton, the stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas has been a favorite ever since it premiered in theaters back in 1993. In the film, the worlds of Halloween and Christmas collide, all set to some fantastic music sung by the likes of Catherine O’Hara and composer Danny Elfman. The movie is also surprisingly emotional, thanks to its complex yet kid-friendly characters.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+

Monster High: The Movie

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+/Courtesy Everett Collection From left: Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Lilah Fitzgerald, Justin Derickson and Nasiv Sall in 'Monster High: The Movie,' 2022

Mattel's popular fashion doll brand comes to life in this 2022 fantasy musical. The film follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), a 15-year-old human/werewolf who enrolls at Monster High and must hide her human identity to avoid expulsion. But when she learns about an undercover conspiracy to destroy the school, it's up to Clawdeen to save it — even if it risks revealing her humanity.

Watch Monster High: The Movie on Paramount+



Ghostbusters

Columbia Pictures/Getty From left: Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson (back) and Bill Murray in 'Ghostbusters,' 1984

While most ghost-hunting movies go for scares, Ghostbusters went for laughs. The film follows a ragtag team of ghost hunters trying to stop the evil spirit Zuul. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, Ghostbusters was a smash hit and featured one of the most hilarious climaxes in cinema history: a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorizing Manhattan.

Watch Ghostbusters on Starz

Ghostbusters II

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Rick Moranis and Slimer in 'Ghostbusters II,' 1989

The entire cast returned in 1989 for Ghostbusters II, and this time around, Slimer has a much bigger role after gaining fame in the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, which premiered in 1986. Though the movie wasn’t received as warmly as the original, it has amassed a large fan base throughout the years.

Watch Ghostbusters II on Starz

Hocus Pocus

AJ Pics/Alamy Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Hocus Pocus,' 1993

After its original theatrical run in 1993, Hocus Pocus achieved cult status, in part due to its annual TV airings during October. Thanks to scene-stealing performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who star as three resurrected 17th-century witches, the movie continues to entertain year after year.

Watch Hocus Pocus on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2

Matt Kennedy/Disney+/Courtesy Everett Nina Kitchen, Taylor Henderson and Juju Journey Brener in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 2022

In 2022, almost 30 years after the Black Flame Candle first brought back the Sanderson sisters, the witches returned once again. While Hocus Pocus 2 doesn’t have the same nostalgia factor as the original, it’s still incredibly fun to watch the Sandersons adapt to the modern world — like riding robotic vacuum cleaners instead of brooms.

Watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

Goosebumps

Columbia/Sony/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock From left: Odeya Rush, Jack Black, Ryan Lee and Dylan Minnette in 'Goosebumps,' 2015

Jack Black stars as iconic horror writer R. L. Stine in the 2015 film Goosebumps. When a new neighbor accidentally opens one of Stine’s locked books, he unleashes all of the author’s famous villains — including the Abominable Snowman, the haunted mask, Slappy the ventriloquist’s dummy, the lawn gnomes and more.

Watch Goosebumps on Amazon Prime Video

Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios Laura Donnelly in 'Werewolf by Night,' 2022

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is a great choice for kids who like superheroes. Set on a dark night in a mysterious mansion, a group of monster hunters gather to search for an elusive werewolf. However, no one is who they seem, sparking a great cat-and-mouse chase. The film stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly.

Watch Werewolf by Night on Disney+

The Scream Team

Disney Eric Idle, Kathy Najimy and Mark Rendall in 'The Scream Team,' 2002

In 2002, Najimy returned to Disney’s Halloween lineup in The Scream Team. The Disney Channel Original Movie follows two kids who help their late grandpa cross to the other side. But to do it, they’ll need the help of three cantankerous, bickering ghosts (played by Najimy, Eric Idle and Tommy Davidson). The movie also featured Kat Dennings in one of her first major roles.

Watch The Scream Team on Disney+

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Graballa the Hutt and Vaneé in 'LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tale,' 2021

In typical LEGO style, Terrifying Tales lampoons classic horror movies with tons of dad jokes and cheesy puns. In the movie, Poe Dameron (voiced by Jake Green) and BB-8 explore Darth Vader’s (Matt Sloan) creepy old castle after they crash land nearby. The film spoofs The Shining (1980), The Lost Boys (1987) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) with the blocky LEGO characters.

Watch LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales on Disney+

Nightbooks

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Krysten Ritter in 'Nightbooks,' 2021

Two kids are trapped in an infinite time loop by a witch (Krysten Ritter). The only way for them to survive — and escape the witch’s magical realm — is to tell her a new spooky story every night. Nightbooks is more fantasy than horror, making it a great watch for families with kids.

Watch Nightbooks on Netflix

Frankenweenie

Moviestore/Shutterstock Victor Frankenstein and Frankenweenie in 'Frankenweenie,' 2012

Disney goes full-blown Frankenstein with Tim Burton’s 2012 remake of Frankenweenie, in which a young boy (voiced by Charlie Tahan) brings his dog back from the dead. Despite its morbid premise, the movie is lighthearted and humorous while exploring the relationship between families and their pets. Frankenweenie also has a great voice cast that includes Martin Short, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Watch Frankenweenie on Disney+

Toy Story of Terror!

Cinematic/Alamy Buzz Lightyear and Jessie in 'Toy Story of Terror!,' 2013

A family road trip goes terribly wrong one stormy night in a haunted roadside motel. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang must survive the night in this hilarious Halloween special. At just 25 minutes long, it’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t have the time for a full film but still wants to get into the spooky spirit.

Watch Toy Story of Terror! on Disney+

Igor

Cinematic/Alamy Igor in 'Igor,' 2008

Everyone knows the mad scientist ... but nobody ever thinks about the trusty assistant. In this 2008 film, Igor (John Cusack) decides he’s done being a sidekick and becomes an inventor himself. Thanks to an outstanding supporting voice cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, John Cleese, Jay Leno, Eddie Izzard and Steve Buscemi, Igor is loaded with quirky characters and laughs.

Watch Igor on Tubi

Muppets Haunted Mansion

FlixPix/Alamy Gonzo in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion,' 2021

Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion ride has spawned several film adaptations — including the 2023 theatrical release Haunted Mansion. This inventive and charming version follows Gonzo after he gets invited to a mysterious event at a haunted mansion. Naturally, Muppet hijinks ensue, and audiences can see Miss Piggy take a turn as fan-favorite Madame Leota.

Watch Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

DreamWorks/courtesy Everett Wallace, a were-rabbit and Gromit in 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,' 2005

The famed cheese-loving British duo Wallace and Gromit had their biggest film ever with The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. In the movie, the pair are tasked with capturing a menacing beast who’s been eating the veggies from everyone’s gardens. The culprit? A were-rabbit! It’s a great family-friendly twist on a classic werewolf tale.

Watch Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit on Netflix

Monsters vs. Aliens

Dreamworks Animation/Kobal/Shutterstock The Missing Link, Susan, B.O.B. and Dr. Cockroach in 'Monsters Vs. Aliens,' 2009

Can’t decide which is spookier, monsters or aliens? Why not have both in this Reese Witherspoon-led animated hit? In the movie, a woman gains superpowers after being struck by a meteorite and suddenly finds herself caught in a battle between monsters and aliens. Joining Witherspoon in the voice cast are Hugh Laurie, Paul Rudd and Stephen Colbert, among others.

Watch Monsters vs. Aliens on Amazon Prime Video

Monster House

Photo 12/Alamy Chowder, Jenny and D.J. in 'Monster House,' 2006

In 2006’s Monster House, a group of kids (voiced by Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke and Mitchel Musso) and their babysitter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) are forced to fight a haunted house that’s literally come to life after being possessed by a spirit. The movie became a hit in theaters, received an Academy Award nomination for Animated Feature Film and even spawned video game and novel adaptations.

Watch Monster House on Amazon Prime Video

Phantom of the Megaplex

Disney The Phantom in 'Phantom of the Megaplex,' 2000

Inspired by The Phantom of the Opera and the Golden Age of Hollywood, Phantom of the Megaplex follows a teenage boy (Taylor Handley) who gets his first job at a movie theater — only to discover that someone is sabotaging every screening. This Disney Channel film includes many sly jokes about Hollywood and stars like Mickey Rooney.

Watch Phantom of the Megaplex on Disney+

The Munsters

Universal Richard Brake in 'The Munsters,' 2022

Rob Zombie is known for his gory horror films, but he took a much lighter approach with this PG remake of The Munsters in 2022. Lily, Herman and Grandpa all return with the help of some horror legends like Dee Wallace and Cassandra Peterson — better known as Elvira — to bring the wacky romp back to life in vibrant color.

Watch The Munsters on Netflix

Hotel Transylvania

Sony Pictures Animation, Inc. From left: Mavis Dracula, Wayne, Winnie (front), Murray the Mummy, Count Dracula and Frankenstein in 'Hotel Transylvania,' 2012

In Hotel Transylvania, a human gets more than he bargained for when he checks into a hotel that happens to be built solely for monsters’ enjoyment. The movie boasts a fantastic voice cast, including Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and Kevin James, who bring the quirky and hilarious characters to life.

Watch Hotel Transylvania on Peacock

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

COLUMBIA PICTURES/SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/Album/Alamy Frankenstein, Jonathan Loughran, Murray the Mummy and Wayne in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 2022

In 2022, Amazon released the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. This time around, a new invention turns all the monsters into humans and the humans into monsters. It’s a fun twist on the classic body-swapping trope made famous by Freaky Friday. The original film’s voice cast reprised their roles.

Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video

The Addams Family

Orion/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd and Jimmy Workman in 'The Addams Family,' 1991

In 1991’s The Addams Family, a con artist gets more than he bargains for when he tries to infiltrate the Addams house by impersonating Uncle Fester. The cast remains iconic, with Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Wednesday and Raul Julia as Gomez. Huston received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Watch The Addams Family on Paramount+

Addams Family Values

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia in 'Addams Family Values,' 1993

Addams Family Values was well received by critics and is even more iconic than the original thanks to Wednesday’s hilarious and pointed school play about the first Thanksgiving and Uncle Fester’s conniving new girlfriend, Debbie (Joan Cusack). Carol Kane joins the cast as Grandmama Addams, and Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski make cameos.

Watch Addams Family Values on Paramount+

The Addams Family

MGM/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Morticia, Wednesday (front), Gomez, Pugsley (front) and Uncle Fester in 'The Addams Family,' 2019

In 2019, the Addams Family returned to the big screen in animated form. In this adaptation, Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester fight to keep their home after the town tries to bulldoze it to make room for a new planned community. Starring in the voice cast are Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz, among others.

Watch The Addams Family on Tubi

The Canterville Ghost

Peter Kernot/TV Guide/Signboard Hill Prod./courtesy Everett Neve Campbell and Patrick Stewart in 'The Canterville Ghost, ' 1996

When an American family moves into an ancient English castle, their daughter (Neve Campbell) discovers that the property is haunted by the ghost of Sir Simon de Canterville (Patrick Stewart). It’s a great modern take on the classic Oscar Wilde tale.

Watch The Canterville Ghost on Amazon Prime Video

Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock Matthew Lillard and Scooby-Doo in 'Scooby-Doo: The Movie,' 2002

Scooby-Doo’s live-action adaptation featured an absolutely perfect cast who truly personified the Mystery Inc. crew, with Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. The crew is called to investigate a remote island amusement park, but they discover that the villains aren’t just bad guys in masks.

Watch Scooby-Doo: The Movie on Max

Scoob!

Warner Bros/Hanna-Barbera/Kobal/Shutterstock The Mystery, Inc. crew in 'Scoob!,' 2020

For a more modern take on Scooby-Doo, the gang returned to screens in 2020 with the animated film Scoob!. This incarnation recounts Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s origin story, how they meet the gang and begin to solve juicy mysteries. Leading the voice cast are Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Frank Welker, who has been voicing Scooby-Doo characters since the show’s debut in 1969.

Watch Scoob! On Max

Coraline

Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock Coraline Jones in 'Coraline,' 2009

Based on the Neil Gaiman novella of the same name, Coraline centers on a young girl who escapes her dull life through a portal to another world. Everything seems perfect ... until she discovers it’s all a trap to capture her soul. The film was written by director Henry Selick, known for his stop-motion work in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and James and the Giant Peach (1996).

Watch Coraline on Tubi

Casper

Amblin/Kobal/Shutterstock Casper the Friendly Ghost and Christina Ricci in 'Casper,' 1995

Casper the Friendly Ghost may have been around since 1945, but the live-action 1995 film introduced the character to a whole new generation. When a young girl (Christina Ricci) moves into a haunted house, Casper befriends her and the two become inseparable. The movie includes cameos by Clint Eastwood, Rodney Dangerfield and Dan Aykroyd, who reprises his role from Ghostbusters.

Watch Casper on Amazon Prime Video

Monster Family

Viva Pictures Frank Wishbone hugging (from left to right) Fay, Emma and Max Wishbone in 'Monster Family,' 2017

In this British animated comedy, one family’s ordinary Halloween gets turned upside down when they’re all suddenly turned into monsters. With a voice cast that includes Emma Watson, Nick Frost and comedy legend Catherine Tate, this feel-good comedy is perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate Halloween without any scares.

Watch Monster Family on Peacock

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

abc Linus van Pelt, Sally Brown and Snoopy in 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' 1966

One of the first great Halloween specials, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown follows the Peanuts gang as they prepare to celebrate the spooky holiday. While the main story follows Linus hoping to see the Great Pumpkin, the special is an ode to the spirit of autumn: falling leaves, buying costumes and celebrating with friends.

Watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+

100% Wolf

Viva Pictures/Courtesy Everett Freddy Lupin in '100% Wolf,' 2020

In this animated Australian comedy, a young boy in a family of werewolves gets ready to transform for the first time ... only to find out that instead of being a ferocious werewolf, he becomes a poodle. Now, he’s got to prove himself to the pack while embracing who he truly is. The voice cast includes Jane Lynch and Samara Weaving.

Watch 100% Wolf on Hulu

Related: 46 Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ This October

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.