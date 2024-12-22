38 Hilarious Photos That Prove Christmas Is The Funniest Holiday Hands Down

Christmas may seem all solemn and holy at first glance, but let’s be honest — it can also be really, really, really funny.

Santa did a surprise set at The Comedy Store recently. Funny, but not for kids, let me tell you. The man works BLUE.

OK, I know what you're thinking: Enough of your stupid intro, Mike. Get to the funny photos already! I've still got Christmas shopping to do. Fair enough! So here are 38 photos that prove Christmas can be absolutely hysterical:

1.First, this mall was like, "We have The Grinch at home!" (Hey, kudos to them for not letting rights issues spoil the fun, LOL.):

2.This office worker really, really, really loves Christmas:

3.And I don't think the people who set up this Joseph and Mary display bothered to see what it looked like from across the street:

4.If Clark Griswold had thought of this, he'd definitely have done it:

5.This hunter husband refused his wife's request to take down his turkey, so now it looks like a dragon attacking Christmas:

6.And this person dug out their old Christmas decorations only to find this Santa that has SEEN some things:

7.This guy made Christmas cookies for the first time with his girlfriend and snuck in this very nice one:

If you're confused, it was a gingerbread version of this esteemed journalist:

20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

8.This The Office fan made a Christmas cookie of Dwight (doing Hannibal Lecter) in the famous CPR episode:

(They pretty much nailed it, wouldn't you say?):

9.This stoner had their own take on Christmas cookies:

10.And this jokester showed up at the holiday party with these cookies:

11.This Prince ornament is a hilariously sad version of expectations vs. reality:

12.Elf on the Shelf is so last year. These folks got Snoop on a Stoop:

13.This grandpa ordered an AI-generated Christmas mat and got this shipped directly from uncanny valley:

14.This guy wore this sweater to his company's holiday party and no one noticed the, uh, well...take a look:

15.And this guy wore this to his job's ugly Christmas sweater party and I think it's fair to say EVERYONE noticed:

16.These people have been using the same Christmas tree for 25 years...and that box needs to be sent to the Smithsonian:

17.I’ve been staring at this Christmas decoration for 10 minutes, trying to figure out if it’s dirty...or if I am:

18.But the people who bought this gingerbread ornament knew EXACTLY what was going on:

19.I'm sorry, but did they say that at this Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show they were going to...fight children with diabetes?!:

20.I pity the husband who takes Amazon's recommendation for "Christmas gifts for women" and buys his wife this:

21.And while we're talking about corporations screwing up hilariously on Christmas, take a look at this synopsis Amazon Prime wrote for this movie:

22.These funny people didn't have a Christmas tree, they had a Christmas tree-rex:

23.These people had a Sith-mas tree:

24.And these people used their Kawasaki Ninja H2 motorcycle as a tree (but it would have been funnier if they'd used a Holly-Davidson):

25.This workplace put up some incredible Christmas decor (and yes, it is Christmas decor, LOL):

26.This is the perfect Christmas gift for dads who set the bar low:

27.And these downed Christmas decorations look like a drug deal gone bad:

28.This person's entry in their workplace's Christmas door decorating contest most likely did not win:

29.I get what they were going for, but did no one say, "You know, we might put something ELSE up on the board":

30.And this Christmas cat is just so hilariously cute:

31.This girl made her Marine boyfriend this stocking, which is both funny and sweet:

32.This UFO enthusiast (I'm guessing) found a "Believe" Christmas decoration and hilariously altered it:

33.And this funny person has a holiday tradition of adding Shrek to the nativity scene:

“That'll do Mary and Joseph — that'll do.”

closeup of Shrek toy

closeup of Shrek toy

uJonAverdon / Via reddit.com

ADVERTISEMENT

34.This holiday baker refuses to make cookies the way everyone else does (boy, do I wish I knew them IRL):

35.This mom made these cookies (I'll leave it up to you to decide if she knew what she was doing or not):

36.This kid decided to shoot for the absolute stars with his Christmas list, casually asking for a "main battle tank T-72M...$500,000" AND "Land Rover Discovery...$80,179":

37.This Elf on the Shelf joke is about 20 years late but still made me laugh:

38.And lastly, it wouldn't be Christmas without some teenagers out there doing their thing: