38 Hilarious Photos That Prove Christmas Is The Funniest Holiday Hands Down

Mike Spohr
·5 min read

Christmas may seem all solemn and holy at first glance, but let’s be honest — it can also be really, really, really funny.

Santa performs on stage for an audience in a cozy, festive setting, with lights and Christmas decorations enhancing the holiday atmosphere

Santa did a surprise set at The Comedy Store recently. Funny, but not for kids, let me tell you. The man works BLUE.

OK, I know what you're thinking: Enough of your stupid intro, Mike. Get to the funny photos already! I've still got Christmas shopping to do. Fair enough! So here are 38 photos that prove Christmas can be absolutely hysterical:

1.First, this mall was like, "We have The Grinch at home!" (Hey, kudos to them for not letting rights issues spoil the fun, LOL.):

Holiday event poster: "Visit with The Grump," December 7th, 3pm-6pm and December 8th, 10am-1pm, at Conestoga Mall
u/sharmander15 / Via reddit.com

2.This office worker really, really, really loves Christmas:

Office cubicle decorated as a gingerbread house with snow, candy-themed decorations, and holiday lights inside and outside
u/IAmNotLiable / Via reddit.com

3.And I don't think the people who set up this Joseph and Mary display bothered to see what it looked like from across the street:

Inflatable nativity scene in a yard with Joseph and Mary figures kneeling, surrounded by trees and grass
u/Teddydaremighty / Via reddit.com

4.If Clark Griswold had thought of this, he'd definitely have done it:

Car covered in holiday lights driving at night
u/DDemonic_Slayer / Via reddit.com

5.This hunter husband refused his wife's request to take down his turkey, so now it looks like a dragon attacking Christmas:

Decorative turkey mount on a wall above a festive village display with small lit buildings and figures, evoking a cozy, holiday scene
u/FrozenDuckman / Via reddit.com

6.And this person dug out their old Christmas decorations only to find this Santa that has SEEN some things:

A Santa Claus figurine with a white beard and red hat rests on crumpled white tissue paper
u/Parabellum1608 / Via reddit.com

7.This guy made Christmas cookies for the first time with his girlfriend and snuck in this very nice one:

Gingerbread cookie on table decorated with green and yellow icing, surrounded by other decorated cookies
u/Dronife / Via reddit.com

If you're confused, it was a gingerbread version of this esteemed journalist:

Person at the beach wearing a distinctive, bold swimsuit, giving thumbs up, standing on sand with people in the background
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

8.This The Office fan made a Christmas cookie of Dwight (doing Hannibal Lecter) in the famous CPR episode:

Dwight cookie

(They pretty much nailed it, wouldn't you say?):

cookie versus real Dwight
u/Lek0023 / reddit.com / NBC

9.This stoner had their own take on Christmas cookies:

Humorous green leaf-shaped cookies with icing faces and candy cigarettes, resembling cartoonish marijuana leaves
PanhandlersPets / Via reddit.com

10.And this jokester showed up at the holiday party with these cookies:

sliced cucumber pieces with the sign "salad cookies"

11.This Prince ornament is a hilariously sad version of expectations vs. reality:

A doll ornament resembling a musician in a purple suit holding a small gift box, shown hanging on a tree and as a keychain
u/kansascitymack / Via reddit.com

12.Elf on the Shelf is so last year. These folks got Snoop on a Stoop:

A festive elf figurine wearing a Santa hat and sunglasses sits on a table, cheerfully holding a sprinkle-covered baking tray. Christmas decorations are visible
u/shnaLLer / Via reddit.com

13.This grandpa ordered an AI-generated Christmas mat and got this shipped directly from uncanny valley:

Santa and a snowman stand in a snowy city scene with "Merry Christmas" written on a sign
u/The_Eternal_Garden / Via reddit.com

14.This guy wore this sweater to his company's holiday party and no one noticed the, uh, well...take a look:

Person wearing a festive sweater with reindeer and tree patterns
u/Mane420 / Via reddit.com

15.And this guy wore this to his job's ugly Christmas sweater party and I think it's fair to say EVERYONE noticed:

Creative holiday sweater with Santa climbing up, featuring decorative lights and a plush dog reaching up
u/UnaPesadilla / Via reddit.com

16.These people have been using the same Christmas tree for 25 years...and that box needs to be sent to the Smithsonian:

A large, awkwardly taped and wrapped item on a dolly indoors, suggesting a busy or chaotic family scene
u/lynxzyyy / Via reddit.com

17.I’ve been staring at this Christmas decoration for 10 minutes, trying to figure out if it’s dirty...or if I am:

Decorative birdhouse with a surprised face design, featuring a chimney and small bird figurine perched on the roof
u/MrJlock / Via reddit.com

18.But the people who bought this gingerbread ornament knew EXACTLY what was going on:

Gingerbread-themed holiday ornament with two gingerbread figures, one standing with a bowtie and buttons, and another sitting beside it
u/ndy500Fan16 / Via reddit.com

19.I'm sorry, but did they say that at this Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show they were going to...fight children with diabetes?!:

Sign on grass advertises a Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show fundraiser for children with diabetes, on December 1st, 10am-4pm, at Royal Canada Legion
u/Justfortrolls / Via reddit.com

20.I pity the husband who takes Amazon's recommendation for "Christmas gifts for women" and buys his wife this:

Search results for Midol products on Amazon, including pain relief and heat patches, with price details and Black Friday deals

21.And while we're talking about corporations screwing up hilariously on Christmas, take a look at this synopsis Amazon Prime wrote for this movie:

Streaming service interface showing "Christmas Keepsake." A message highlights an error in the movie's description

22.These funny people didn't have a Christmas tree, they had a Christmas tree-rex:

A dinosaur-shaped Christmas tree decorated with lights and red flowers stands indoors, adding a playful twist to festive decor
u/bigbusta / Via reddit.com

23.These people had a Sith-mas tree:

Christmas tree decorated with a Darth Vader mask, a black cape, and a red lightsaber
u/thejpfan / Via reddit.com

24.And these people used their Kawasaki Ninja H2 motorcycle as a tree (but it would have been funnier if they'd used a Holly-Davidson):

Motorcycle adorned with holiday lights, surrounded by wrapped gifts and cards, set in a cozy room
u/Wide_Energy_8828 / Via reddit.com

25.This workplace put up some incredible Christmas decor (and yes, it is Christmas decor, LOL):

A person appears in a foil-covered box on the ceiling amid string lights; a small basketball hoop is visible nearby
u/WayProfessional3640 / Via reddit.com

26.This is the perfect Christmas gift for dads who set the bar low:

Book cover titled "There Are Dads Way Worse Than You" with humorous Star Wars-themed illustration
u/bigbusta / Via reddit.com

27.And these downed Christmas decorations look like a drug deal gone bad:

Deflated holiday inflatables, including a Santa, lying on the ground next to a white fence in a backyard setting
u/xerafoo / Via reddit.com

28.This person's entry in their workplace's Christmas door decorating contest most likely did not win:

Closed white door with a large silver cart lock attached, holding the door shut
u/R4D4R_MM / Via reddit.com

29.I get what they were going for, but did no one say, "You know, we might put something ELSE up on the board":

Church sign reads: "Forgiveness is to swallow when you want to spit." Another sign mentions service times and Pastor Tim Christenson
u/friedeggsandtoast / Via reddit.com

30.And this Christmas cat is just so hilariously cute:

A fluffy orange cat wearing festive holiday socks on its paws is comfortably held by a person's hands while sitting on a couch
Via reddit.com

31.This girl made her Marine boyfriend this stocking, which is both funny and sweet:

A camouflage Christmas stocking with a pocket and plaid heart accessory, set on a wooden surface
u/sillygoose1415 / Via reddit.com

32.This UFO enthusiast (I'm guessing) found a "Believe" Christmas decoration and hilariously altered it:

alien heads on a believe sign

33.And this funny person has a holiday tradition of adding Shrek to the nativity scene:

Shrek toy in a nativity scene

“That'll do Mary and Joseph — that'll do.”

closeup of Shrek toy
closeup of Shrek toy
closeup of Shrek toy
closeup of Shrek toy

uJonAverdon / Via reddit.com

ADVERTISEMENT

34.This holiday baker refuses to make cookies the way everyone else does (boy, do I wish I knew them IRL):

one large thumbprint cookie

35.This mom made these cookies (I'll leave it up to you to decide if she knew what she was doing or not):

cookies that look like female genitalia

36.This kid decided to shoot for the absolute stars with his Christmas list, casually asking for a "main battle tank T-72M...$500,000" AND "Land Rover Discovery...$80,179":

Christmas wish list with exorbitantly priced items

37.This Elf on the Shelf joke is about 20 years late but still made me laugh:

Elf figurine on a skateboard next to a letter board with the message: "He was a sk8er elf. He said see ya later $helf."
u/Ok-Increase-4509 / Via reddit.com

38.And lastly, it wouldn't be Christmas without some teenagers out there doing their thing:

Church sign reads: "Photos with Satan Dec 7 9-11AM. Coke is free!" Below: service times, contact info, and Pastor Dr. Quincy D. Brown's name
u/Sweet-Rain8976 / Via reddit.com

Latest Stories