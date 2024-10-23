38-year-old woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim multiple times at Siena Francis House
A 38-year-old woman was arrested in relation to Monday' stabbing near the Siena Francis House, according to court documents
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven when first responders arrived at the scene in the city's west end.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
A police officer's daughter has been jailed for three years after posting sexual images of his ex-lover on an escort site in an act of revenge. Eleanor Brown, 24, "conspired" with her sister Sophie and her mother Sarah - both ex-police officers - to create a fake profile of the woman on the site, Leeds Crown Court heard. Brown had held a grudge against her victim since she was a teenager after her father Geoff had a short-lived affair with her in 2012, the court was told.
Penny Busch, 62, was allegedly strangled by her younger sister Jamie Busch, per police
Missouri's top prosecutor has lost his latest effort to challenge a judge's decision to overturn the murder conviction of a woman who spent 43 years behind bars for a killing that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer.
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away
Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
An Akron, Ohio, Police Department school resource officer has been requested to not return to Firestone Community Learning Center after surveillance video captured him punching a student in the head multiple times.
Benjamin Glaze, 26, was allegedly in possession of 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, per police
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
When Juan Gomez-Perales heard an island on Lambs Lake in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County was up for sale around a year ago, he knew he wanted to preserve it. Thanks to its proximity to the Mickey Hill Provincial Park, which borders the lake, visitors often swam to the island, something the previous owners allowed. "But there was no guarantee that the next person who bought it would make it accessible to the public," said Gomez-Perales, who lives in nearby Bridgetown, N.S.He met with a group of fr
Statements made by a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year show the attack was ideologically motivated and meant to instil fear in the community, federal prosecutors argued Tuesday.
It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.
A Woodstock RCMP officer has been charged by the Serious Incident Response Team in connection with missing evidence, including cash. According to a news release from SIRT, Const. Christopher Sorensen, a member of the RCMP's provincial crime reduction unit, was charged on Monday with four counts of theft and one of breach of trust by a public officer. The release said SIRT was asked on April 15 to investigate "missing and unaccounted for exhibits, including cash, that had been previously seized i
Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest