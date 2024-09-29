38th and Dodge Car Crash

Latest Stories
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...
- The Canadian Press
'This is the spot': Police focus on combating auto theft, violent carjackings in GTA
TORONTO — Scott Cresswell was behind the wheel of an unmarked white police truck as he drove across the Greater Toronto Area looking for compounds that might be used to hide stolen vehicles.
- Reuters
Putin aide accuses West of trying to isolate Russia's Kaliningrad exclave
An aide to President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of trying to isolate Russia's European exclave of Kaliningrad as much as possible by restricting the supply of goods to it by road and rail. Kaliningrad, an exclave on the Baltic coast sandwiched between NATO and European Union members Lithuania and Poland, is home to Russia's Baltic Fleet.
- Reuters
US auto sales could fall by 25,000 a year under rules barring Chinese vehicles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Commerce Department said Friday that U.S. auto sales could drop by up to 25,841 vehicles a year and prices rise if proposed rules go ahead that would ban Chinese vehicles that connect to the internet and key Chinese software and hardware. U.S. automakers and others selling in the United States "may be less competitive in the global market because of the relatively higher prices of their vehicles," the department said. It estimated between 1,680 and 25,841 fewer vehicles would be sold annually because of the rule.
- CNN Business
America’s Greyhound bus stations are disappearing
Chicago, the country’s third-biggest city, is on the verge of losing its only intercity bus terminal, jeopardizing bus routes across the country and threatening access for low-income, elderly and minority travelers with few other transportation options.
- GOBankingRates
7 New Electric Cars That Are Worth Every Penny in 2025
Making big purchases can be overwhelming and expensive, and there are few bigger purchases than buying a new car. Prices for electric vehicles (EVs) have fallen so far in 2024, as dealership lots...
- The Canadian Press
California governor vetoes bill requiring speeding alerts in new cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have required new cars to beep at drivers if they exceed the speed limit.
- The Canadian Press
5 people killed in a 4-vehicle chain reaction crash on central Utah highway
PRICE, Utah (AP) — Four people from Minnesota and a Utah man were killed in a four-vehicle chain reaction crash in central Utah, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
- CBC
Man dead after Scarborough stabbing
A man has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.Police and emergency services were called to 20 Brimwood Blvd. near Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East around 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing.Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said first responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.There is also no word on an
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Cops say ‘stay off the roads’ as Helene’s winds shut down Beaufort County traffic signals
Over 30,000 Beaufort County residents still had no power as of 1 p.m. Friday.
- The Canadian Press
Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.
- GOBankingRates
4 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2024
If you are thinking about potentially buying a new car this year, you might want to wait a few more weeks. That's because there could potentially be an opportunity to save money and get in on some...
- GOBankingRates
9 Cars To Stay Away From in Retirement
Retirement should be when you finally travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends -- not your mechanic. So, especially if you are on a fixed...
- CBC
North Van residents upset over losing lane to bridge traffic
Update Sept. 27, 2024 — The District of North Vancouver confirmed the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will pause the reconfiguration of the lane to Seymour and plans to revisit the proposed changes in the spring.North Vancouver residents are expressing frustration over a new traffic pattern change that is set to affect a key route near the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, which links Vancouver to the North Shore. According to the District of North Vancouver, the province is moving forw
- CBC
TTC unveils first of 340 new battery-electric buses
The TTC unveiled two battery-electric buses on Friday, the first of 340 battery-electric buses that are expected to join the transit agency's fleet by the end of 2026.The buses are a result of a joint $700 million in spending by the City of Toronto and the federal government that was announced last year, the TTC said in a news release Friday. "Today and every day, we are making a commitment to purchase the best available technology and to green our fleet as quickly as we can, while maintaining a
- Motorious
90-Year-Old Man Uses A Foxbody As His Daily Driver
This man is a legend…
- The Canadian Press
Toyota Motors, Mazda issue recalls for Canadian vehicles
TORONTO — More than 12,000 vehicles in Canada are included in two separate recalls by Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda.
- GOBankingRates
Rachel Cruze: The No. 1 Worst Investment You Can Make
Money expert Rachel Cruze has built a career teaching people how to make smart financial choices. With her direct yet relatable style, Cruze challenges the money myths that keep people stuck. She...
- Robb Report
One of the Most Powerful Jaguars of All Time Is up for Auction Right Now
Only 300 examples of the high-performance sedan were ever built.
- Fortune
Electric vehicles don’t need to sound like the future—even if they are the future
EV makers would still have plenty of room to be inventive and differentiate even with some sonic restrictions.