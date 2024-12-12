These are the 39 people pardoned by Biden after non-violent crime convictions

President Biden announced on Thursday he was granting 39 pardons to people with non-violent criminal convictions and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500, the largest single-day act of clemency in modern presidential history, according to the White House.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement. “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

Those who are pardoned will see their convictions removed from their records, while those getting their sentences commuted — in this case, prisoners who were moved to home confinement during the pandemic — will see their remaining sentences reduced or ended.

The pardon list includes Americans from all around the country with a variety of stories.

Stevoni Wells Doyle , 47, of Santaquin, Utah, pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at age 24. After her conviction, she got a master’s degree and now works as a substance use disorder counselor and volunteers in her local community.

Edwin Allen Jones, 60, of Paducah, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses after serving the U.S. Army. After finishing his sentence, Jones went on to have a legal career, participate in local government, and volunteer in addiction recovery groups.

Biden has faced calls to commute sentences of those on federal death row (AFP via Getty Images)

Gary Michael Robinson, 70, of Redmond, Oregon, pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense and has since worked in firefighting and habitat preservation.

A full list of the pardons can be found below.

Biden’s pardons mark the latest chapter in the complicated criminal justice legacy of a politican many blame for driving up mass incarceration in the first place, thanks to his support for the 1994 crime bill. He has previously pardoned people convicted of federal marijuana offences.

Today’s pardons are likely to be met with much less controversy than his decision earlier this month to pardon his son Hunter Biden ahead of his sentencing on federal gun and tax charges, despite the president’s previous claim he wouldn’t take that step.

The Biden administration is also reportedly mulling preemptive pardons for figures like former congresswoman Liz Cheney and former White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. Observers fear they could be targets of reprisal from the incoming Trump administration, which has suggested it will seek revenge and retribution against perceived enemies.

Advocates have called on Biden to commute the sentences of the 40 people on death row to life in prison. Biden made history and became the first U.S. president to openly oppose the death penalty, pausing federal executions, but he hasn’t taken further steps to eliminate the practice.

The Trump administration has vowed to restart executions, after carrying out an unprecedented level of federal executions during Trump’s previous term in office.

The following individuals received pardons from Joe Biden, according to the White House:

NINA SIMONA ALLEN – Harvest, Alabama

KELSIE LYNN BECKLIN – Falcon Heights, Minnesota

DURAN ARTHUR BROWN – Cleveland, Ohio

NORMAN O’NEAL BROWN – Washington, DC

ARTHUR LAWRENCE BYRD – Clinton, Maryland

SARAH JEAN CARLSON – Coon Rapids, Minnesota

BRANDON SERGIO CASTROFLAY – Alexandria, Virginia

ROSETTA JEAN DAVIS – Colville, Washington

STEVONI WELLS DOYLE – Santaquin, Utah

GREGORY S. EKMAN – Fountain Valley, California

SHANNAN RAE FAULKNER – Muldrow, Oklahoma

TRYNITHA FULTON – New Orleans, Louisiana

PAUL JOHN GARCIA – Las Vegas, New Mexico

KIM DOUGLAS HAMAN – Lima, Ohio

SHERRANDA JANELL HARRIS – Norwalk, Connecticut

TERENCE ANTHONY JACKSON – Seattle, Washington

EDWIN ALLEN JONES – Paducah, Kentucky

JAMAL LEE KING – North Ridgeville, Ohio

JERRY DONALD MANNING – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

HONI LORI MOORE – Rock Springs, Wyoming

EMILY GOOD NELSON – Indianapolis, Indiana

DENITA NICOLE PARKER – Gaffney, South Carolina

MICHAEL GARY PELLETIER – Augusta, Maine

RUSSELL THOMAS PORTNER – Toutle, Washington

NATHANIEL DAVID REED III – San Antonio, Texas

GARY MICHAEL ROBINSON – Redmond, Oregon

JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ – Coral Springs, Florida

PATRICE CHANTE SELLERS – Bear, Delaware

AUDREY DIANE SIMONE (AUDREY CLARK) – Prescott, Wisconsin

JAMES RUSSELL STIDD – Groveport, Ohio

DIANA BAZAN VILLANUEVA – La Grange, Illinois

LASHAWN MARRVINIA WALKER – Minneapolis, Minnesota

MIREYA AIMEE WALMSLEY – La Porte, Texas

KIMBERLY JO WARNER – Portville, New York

JOHNNIE EARL WILLIAMS – Denver, Colorado

SHAWNTE DOROTHEA WILLIAMS – Columbia, South Carolina

LASHUNDRA TENNEAL WILSON – Arlington, Texas

LORA NICOLE WOOD – Maxwell, Nevada

JAMES EDGAR YARBROUGH – Arlington, Tennessee