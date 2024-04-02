New 3D Sonar Imagery Shows 'Sheer Magnitude' of Challenges After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

New 3D images released by the US Navy show the remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lying at the bottom of the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland.

“These 3D images show the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead,” the US Army Corps of Engineers said in a Facebook post.

Divers involved in the operation are contending with dark and murky water, and “must be guided via detailed verbal directions from operators in vessels topside who are viewing real-time CODA imagery,” the post said, referring to an underwater sonar imaging tool, known as CODA Octopus. Credit: US Navy via Storyful