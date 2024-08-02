A 3rd Whataburger restaurant is set to open in SC soon. Here’s when and where

Now comes South Carolina’s third Whataburger, this one opening Aug. 12 in Mauldin.

Already open are Whataburgers in Boiling Springs and on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

Whataburger, a national chain based in Texas and not associated with the locally owned What-A-Burger, intends to open six more restaurants between now and fall.

So far, the restaurants’ opening days have been two weeks apart.

They have been well received, with neighbors reporting lots of traffic, sometimes help from police and private security. All Whataburger locations are open 24 hours seven days a week, except Christmas Day.

The next on a list put out by the company earlier this year is 1185 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo, listed as opening in summer.

Victor Trevino, public relations manager of Whataburger, said Thursday he did not have an update on the opening of that store.

Typically, Whataburger openings come with much fanfare, including free food for a year for the first four people, which has caused people to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to camp out on the Saturday before the Monday opening.

Also the next 350 guests will get gift baskets and there is a party in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Whataburger-themed games and prizes, a face-painting station, photo booth, and a Kona shaved ice truck.

The restaurant chain, founded in 1950, has more than 1,030 locations. Its entry into South Carolina marks 16 states, which the company is calling Sweet 16.

Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson, a South Carolina native and Clemson graduate, has said having a Whataburger in South Carolina is a dream come true.

“As a native son, I’ve always known that our state’s rich culture and warm hospitality would be the perfect match for Whataburger’s tradition of bold flavors and extraordinary service,” he said in a news release.

Other South Carolina Whataburgers this year are:

● Late Summer 2024 2900 Main St., Anderson, 29621

● Fall 2024 202 Bridgeberry Lane, Columbia, 29203

● Fall 2024 1941 E Main St., Spartanburg, 29307

● Fall 2024 1510 WO. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg, 29301

● Fall 2024 888 S. Lake Drive, Lexington, 29072

● Late Fall 5648 Calhoun Memorial Parkway, Easley 29640