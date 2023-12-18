4,000 XL Bully owners apply for exemption from ban

An American bully on a lead

Some 4,000 American bully XL owners have applied for exemption from an upcoming ban - but many more dogs could be out there, the UK's chief vet says.

Dr Christine Middlemiss urged owners who have not yet registered to do so before the full ban is enforced.

Owners who wish to keep their dogs must apply to the exemption scheme or they can choose to have them euthanised and apply for compensation for the cost.

It will be illegal to own a bully XL in England and Wales from 1 February.

From 31 December 2023 it will be against the law to sell, abandon, breed from or give away an American bully XL, or have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

Dogs on the exempt list will have to be neutered and microchipped.

"We want to bring in the certificates of exemptions because we don't have a way of understanding how many XL bullies there are and exactly where they are," the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Middlemiss told BBC Breakfast.

"It's great that over 4,000 owners have already registered and we urge the remaining owners who have not registered and want to do so to get on with the process."

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs says a majority of exemption certificates have already been issued.

There have been 351 attacks by bully breeds in 2023, according to campaign group Bully Watch.

Hundreds of owners protested against the ban shortly after it was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September. Many insist that the dogs make lovable pets.

Dr Middlemiss said it was difficult to say how many unregistered dogs remained in England and Wales, but that the government would work with local authorities and police forces to see where there had been non-compliance.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has published details defining an American Bully XL, which is not a breed recognised by the Kennel Club in the UK.

According to this, the dogs are a "large dog with a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size. Powerfully built individual."

"If your dog is meeting a significant number of the criteria, I advise a precautionary approach and register your dog," Dr Middlemiss added.

She said a combination of measures were being brought in by the government to protect the public, including rules on muzzling and breeding.

To qualify for an exemption certificate, the dogs will also need to be neutered by 30 June.

If the dog is less than a year old by 31 January, they must be neutered by the end of 2024, and evidence must be provided.

Those seeking an exemption must also pay a £92.40 application fee for administration costs, hold active public liability insurance for their pets and ensure the dogs are microchipped.

People with dangerously out of control dogs can be jailed for 14 years and banned from owning animals, and their pets can be put down.