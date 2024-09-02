4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Quebec early Sunday morning

Digital Writers
4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Quebec early Sunday morning

An earthquake was felt in Quebec on Sunday morning, in the Pierreville region, a few kilometres east of Sorel-Tracy, on the banks of the Saint-François River.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale and occurred at 5:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

The epicentre of the quake was 8 km south of Pierreville, at a depth of 18 km. The tremors were felt as far as Trois-Rivières, Drummondville and Montreal.

QC earthquake Sun, Sept. 1st
QC earthquake Sun, Sept. 1st

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more weather updates across Canada.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • After going years without an earthquake more tremors have hit this part of South Carolina

    The Sunday morning earthquake was the 12th recorded in South Carolina this year, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

  • Minor earthquake rattles several parts of Quebec, including Montreal

    Some residents in several parts of Quebec were jolted awake early Sunday morning by a minor earthquake.Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, happened around 5:45 a.m. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres northwest of Drummondville and 40 kilometres south of Trois-Rivières."It was widely felt in the region, and we got some reports all the way down in Ottawa and Quebec City as well," said Mareike Adams, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. Tr

  • Severe storm risk sweeps across Quebec on Sunday

    A storm risk on Sunday will precede a crisp and fall-like air mass to start the month of September

  • EU airports see 100ml liquid rule for carry on baggage reintroduced

    Cabin restrictions limiting liquids in hand baggage to 100ml have been reintroduced across the EU. The EU Commission made the decision to re-impose the longstanding rule at the end of July, but it takes effect today. C3 scanners had already been deployed by airports in a limited number of countries, such as Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands and Sweden, according to the Europe branch of the Airports Council International (ACI).

  • Factbox-Who are the six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza?

    The recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks has triggered deep shock in Israel, bringing half a million people into the streets in protest on Sunday and prompting the biggest labour union to launch a general strike on Monday. They were some of the 250 people abducted during the attack which prompted Israel's ongoing Gaza offensive. Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli, was one of 40 people taken hostage at an outdoor dance festival - the Nova festival - where thousands of people were partying in the dawn hours of Oct. 7 when the attackers struck.

  • Israeli fire kills dozens in Gaza, polio vaccinations in full swing

    CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed at least 48 Palestinians in the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip as they battled Hamas-led militants, Palestinian officials said on Monday, while medics conducted a second day of polio vaccinations for children in the enclave. Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children had been vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign. Hamas and Israel have agreed to brief pauses in fighting to allow the campaign to vaccinate some 640,000 children to go ahead.

  • Sports boats set out on a voyage to electrify the waters in the same way Tesla electrified the roads

    Grant Jeide looked like another dude riding the rollicking waves left in the wake of a 23-foot (7-meter) boat ripping through the water at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on a river in Northern California's Delta earlier this summer. “It's like a playground back there, you feel like you could just ride all day,” exclaimed Jeide, part of the sales team at Arc Boats, a 3-year-old startup embarking on a voyage to electrify the waters in the same way that Tesla has already led the charge to electrify the roads. As Tesla did with its first car 16 years ago, Arc Boats is starting with luxurious vessels likely to appeal to a small and affluent audience that isn't reluctant to spend large sums of money to own the latest advances in technology.

  • McGill law professors on strike in protest of challenge to union certification

    MONTREAL — Law professors at McGill University were on the picket line Thursday, forcing the cancellation of classes during the first week of the fall semester in protest of the school's challenge to their right to unionize.

  • Toronto woman grappling with grief, anger after death of cousin held hostage by Hamas

    TORONTO — Mayan Shavit was incredulous at first when rumours surfaced on social media saying her cousin was dead. Carmel Gat had, after all, recently been seen by some of her fellow Israeli hostages doing yoga as a way to keep up her morale during the months she spent in captivity with Hamas.

  • Inmate who escaped from federal facility in Laval, Que., now back in custody

    MONTREAL — An inmate convicted of murder who escaped from a federal facility in Laval, Que., on Friday evening is now back in custody after he returned to facility of his own accord.

  • Tens of thousands in Mexico cheer on president's proposed judicial reforms as protesters reject them

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador crowded around him Sunday as he began his last month in power by calling again for support of his judicial reform plan.

  • Inside Poirot star David Suchet's 48-year marriage to beloved wife Sheila Ferris

    Poirot star David Suchet has been married to Sheila Ferris for 48 years. Here's what we know about their love story…

  • Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labor

    Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital. Nairobi has a vibrant tech industry with various startups and innovations in operation and has positioned itself as a tech hub in the East African region bearing the nickname The Silicone Savanna. This is the Robot Cafe, believed to be the first of its kind in Nairobi and East Africa, where three robots glide among human waiters serving food to mesmerized customers.

  • Inside John Nettles and Jane Wymark's real-life friendship on the set of Midsomer Murders

    John Nettles and Jane Wymark portrayed on-screen husband and wife, Tom and Joyce Barnaby, on Midsomer Murders. Get the lowdown on their real-life friendship.

  • UK and EU airports are sticking with 100ml liquid rule - but why?

    Air travellers who hoped the era of "tiny toiletries" was nearly over are facing fresh disappointment.

  • Two new senate appointments for Alberta include critic of school pronoun policy

    A corporate lawyer and a professor who has been a vocal critic of Alberta's planned legislation on pronouns in schools are both now senators representing the province.

  • Why Is the Loneliness Epidemic so Hard to Cure?

    MAYBE BECAUSE WE AREN’T THINKING ABOUT IT IN THE RIGHT WAY. In the early months of 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic settled over the country, a psychologist and Harvard lecturer named Richard Weissbourd approached his colleagues with a concept for a new kind of study. Loneliness, or the specter of it, seemed to Weissbourd to be everywhere — in the solitude of quarantine, in the darkened windows of the buildings on campus, in the Zoom squares that had come to serve as his primary conduit to his stu

  • Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires in August reach 14-year high

    The number of fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest region for the month of August surged to the highest level since 2010, government data showed on Sunday, after a record drought that has been plaguing the biome. Last year's rains came late and were weaker than usual because a weather pattern, known as El Nino, was supercharged by climate change, leaving the rainforest especially vulnerable to this year's fires. Satellites detected 38,266 fire hotspots in the Amazon in August, more than double compared to the previous year and the largest number for that month since 2010, data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) showed.

  • Battered and unloved, Germany's coalition likely to hang on after regional losses to far right

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The far right's first victory in a German state election in the post-war era prompted soul-searching in Berlin on Monday, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's battered and unloved coalition looked as if it would hold together. All three parties in Scholz's centre-left coalition suffered painful losses while the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and a new anti-establishment populist party booked record gains in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony on Sunday. Scholz, a Social Democrat, described the results as "bitter" but Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected suggestions that his neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), who fared the worst of all coalition partners, should quit the government.

  • Don’t believe supposed salary figures for new film Wolfs, says Clooney

    At sweltering Venice film festival the actor denies that he and Brad Pitt have been paid $35m each