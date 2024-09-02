4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Quebec early Sunday morning

An earthquake was felt in Quebec on Sunday morning, in the Pierreville region, a few kilometres east of Sorel-Tracy, on the banks of the Saint-François River.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale and occurred at 5:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

The epicentre of the quake was 8 km south of Pierreville, at a depth of 18 km. The tremors were felt as far as Trois-Rivières, Drummondville and Montreal.

QC earthquake Sun, Sept. 1st

