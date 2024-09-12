4.7 magnitude Malibu earthquake shakes Southern California

A surfer is seen along the coast of Malibu, California, in December of last year. The city felt an earthquake early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a premilinary 4.6 magnitude. ((AP Photo/Richard Vogel))

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 rattled southern California residents on Thursday morning.

It struck at around 7:28 a.m. PDT, and was nearly seven miles deep.

The tremor was located just over four miles north of the city of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the earthquake’s center. The tremor was reported with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, according to the agency. Multiple residents took to social media to share the news. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The agency said that the state’s ShakeAlert system had been activated in response to the event.

The ShakeAlert system had estimated the earthquake at above magnitude 5. The USGS said that alerts were delivered to cell phones.

Shortly afterward, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported a little closer to Malibu.

Several people reported that they felt the quake in the Inland Empire, Orange County and along the coast, according to KTLA.

Social media users took to X to report that they had felt shaking, and were woken up just before their alarms went off. Others posted photos of plants that had fallen over.

The #ShakeAlert system estimated this quake at/above magnitude 5 so alerts were delivered to cell phones by @USGS partners @MyShakeApp, @Android and the @fema Wireless Emergency Alert system. Did you receive an alert? Share a screenshot if you want. pic.twitter.com/wrCDYTC0Mu — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) September 12, 2024

The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office said that no tsunami was expected from the quake.

There was no damage reported to any Malibu schools, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had surveyed Los Angeles by land, air, and sea, and found no significant instrastructure or structure damage. No injuries have been noted.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it was actively monitoring impacts.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow.