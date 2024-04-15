$4.9 million announced for Nunavut construction training from Makigiaqta and NCC Development

Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation and NCC Development (NCCD) have announced a joint venture of $4.9 million to deliver a trades training and career building program for Nunavut Inuit.

Announced on April 9, the agreement provides training funding from Makigiaqta — to be released over the next six years — with NCCD training up to 90 Inuit in various construction industry trades on site in Nunavut.

“This apprenticeship program will give Nunavut Inuit the chance to pursue rewarding careers building the homes and infrastructure we urgently need,” said Aluki Kotierk, president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and chair of Makigiaqta. “Ultimately, this will allow Nunavut Inuit to participate in implementing Angirratsaliulauqta Initiative, the Nunavut Inuit Housing Action Plan and closing the infrastructure gap.”

Participants in this initiative will receive hands-on training working alongside certified journeypersons.

Construction is and will continue to be a significant part of developing Nunavut’s economy, the news release stated. By investing in training and career building for Nunavut Inuit, the territory reduces the need for southern labour and helps to control the cost of construction and building maintenance. This funding will allow training to occur in all Nunavut communities over the projected years of the project.

In the coming business year, these eight communities will have training opportunities available: Arctic Bay, Arviat, Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet and Taloyoak.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News