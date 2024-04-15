4 Arrested After Bodies Found in Connection with Disappearance of 2 Women in Oklahoma

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jillian Kelley, 39, were last seen on March 30

Veronica Butler (Left) and Jillian Kelley (Right)

Two weeks after the "suspicious disappearance" of two Kansas women, four suspects have been arrested in Oklahoma.

On March 30, the Texas County Sheriff's Department announced that Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley had been declared missing and at risk in a post on Facebook, later calling it a "suspicious disappearance."

Butler, 27, and Kelly, 39, had been on the way to “pick up children,” according to authorities, but never made it. Their car was found abandoned on the side of the road, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) found evidence of “foul play."

On April 13, the OBSI announced the arrest of four people: Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44. They were booked into the Texas County Jail on counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook Mugshots of two of the suspects in the disappearance of two Oklahoma women

The following day, authorities shared that two bodies had been found in rural Texas County, Okla. As of just before 9 p.m. local time, the bodies had not yet been identified.

The investigation into Butler and Kelley's disappearance remains ongoing.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook Mugshots of two of the suspects in the disappearance of two Oklahoma women

Kelley was identified by Willow Christian Church in Nebraska in a Facebook post that claimed she is the "wife of our new minister, Heath Kelley, and the sister-in-law of church member Hillary Kennedy."

"Please pray that Jillian and her friend Veronica are safe and that they are found quickly," the Church wrote in the post.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.