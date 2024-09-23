4 Dead, 18 Wounded in Alabama Mass Shooting That Birmingham Police Believe Was a ‘Hit’

Police believe the suspects targeted a “particular person, as far as someone willing to pay money to have that person killed”

Birmingham Police Department, Alabama/Facebook Birmingham police officers respond to a mass shooting on Sept. 21, 2024

Four people are dead and 18 people are wounded in Birmingham, Ala., after a mass shooting that investigators believe was an intended “hit.”

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) was dispatched to the scene of the shooting — outside of hookah lounge Hush on the 2000 Block of Magnolia Avenue South— around 11 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired, the police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males and one adult female unresponsive on the sidewalk, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced the three individuals dead at the scene, and another victim, an adult male, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident resulted in 18 other gunshot victims, police said, noting that injuries range from “non-life-threatening to life-threatening.”

None of the identities of the victims have yet been released.

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Hush hookah lounge in Birmingham, Ala., on Sept. 22, 2024

After a preliminary investigation, the BPD determined that there are multiple suspects in the shooting, which police believe “stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.”

In a Sept. 22 press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said police believe the suspects were targeting one of the deceased.

“We believe that there was a hit, if you will, on that particular person, as far as someone willing to pay money to have that person killed,” he said.

Thurmond also stated investigators are not sure why the individual was targeted, noting that the shooting did not appear to stem from any altercations or other occurrences at businesses in the area.

After reporters asked about ties to the July mass shooting in Birmingham that left seven people dead — which still has no suspects — Thurmond said police do not believe the Sept. 21 shooting is linked at all.

Investigators believe the suspects may have used a fully-automatic weapon, as “approximately over 100 shell casings” were collected at the scene, along with “numerous other pieces of evidence.” The suspects arrived on the scene in a vehicle, which they later fled in, the chief added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Elsewhere in the press conference, both Thurmond and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin urged community members to come forward with any information related to the “extremely unfortunate” shooting.

Thurmond also discussed the effect of the evening on everyone from the first responders and hospital staff to the victims who were caught in the crossfire during their Saturday night out.

“There was individuals there who were just trying to enjoy themselves, who just wanted to have a nice evening and this occurred, and now they’re injured,” he said. “They’ve got injuries that they’ll have to live with for the rest of their life, the trauma, the mental anguish they’ve had to go through … it’s difficult.”

“It’s difficult for everyone that this touches,” he added.

The BPD is partnering with the Alabama Field Offices and the FBI in the investigation, which is ongoing. There is no one in custody.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.