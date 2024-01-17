4 dead in crash near Monte Lake, B.C., police confirm

B.C. Highway Patrol and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed four people on Highway 97 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (CBC - image credit)

Police say four people died and another is in critical condition after a collision near Monte Lake, British Columbia Tuesday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they were called to the crash in the 3800-block of Highway 97 just before 9 a.m. An initial investigation determined two vehicles collided head-on.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," said Const. Chris Terleski, a spokesperson for the detachment, in a media release.

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event."

Officers from the B.C. Highway Patrol also responded to the scene where the four people, including both drivers, were declared dead. Officials say a fifth person was taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Terleski said authorities are still confirming the identities of the deceased and connecting with their next of kin. For this reason, he said no further details are being provided to the public.

Traffic is able to move through that section of Highway 97 but motorists could experience delays while police continue their investigation.

Monte Lake is located about 70 kilometres northwest of Vernon, B.C., in the province's Southern Interior.