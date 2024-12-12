4 FBI sources entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 without authorization: DOJ report

Four FBI confidential sources entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, although none were authorized to do so, according to a Justice Department inspector general report released Thursday.

Only one of those four individuals was actually tasked by FBI field offices to report on any potential terrorism that day. The other three were in Washington, D.C. and went to Jan. 6 events on their own initiative, according to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report.

The report sheds light on what the FBI did and what it knew ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump supporters stormed the building that day to disrupt the process for counting the 2020 presidential electoral votes and certifying Joe Biden won the election.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.

In total, FBI field offices assigned three confidential sources to report on people under investigation on Jan. 6, and the two who didn't enter the Capitol did enter the restricted grounds surrounding it, according to the report. Twenty-three additional sources attended Jan. 6 Washington events on their own, including the three who entered the Capitol and 11 more who entered the restricted grounds.

The inspector general didn't find evidence that the FBI had any undercover employees in the protest crowds or at the Capitol on January 6.

The report comes as some Republicans have tried to shift blame for the January 6 attack away from the Trump supporters who participated in it, suggesting that FBI informants in the crowd were behind it. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., claimed at a 2023 House Committee on Homeland Security hearing that there were "ghost buses" that were "filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters, deployed onto our Capitol on January 6th."

In rating Higgins' claim false, nonpartisan fact checker PolitiFact stated that numerous investigations, including a congressional review and court cases, "show the attack was led by and executed by people who believed or perpetuated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen."

More than 1,500 identified individuals have been criminally charged for their alleged roles in the attack and more than 1,000 have been sentenced, according to the Justice Department.

No FBI confidential source who entered the Capitol or its restricted grounds has been prosecuted, according to the report. The D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office, upon reading a draft of the report, said individuals have generally not been charged if their only crime on Jan. 6 was entering the restricted grounds, and confidential FBI sources were treated consistently with that approach.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

