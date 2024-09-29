4 injured after driver careens car through Aurora ice cream shop

CBC

The TTC unveiled two battery-electric buses on Friday, the first of 340 battery-electric buses that are expected to join the transit agency's fleet by the end of 2026.The buses are a result of a joint $700 million in spending by the City of Toronto and the federal government that was announced last year, the TTC said in a news release Friday. "Today and every day, we are making a commitment to purchase the best available technology and to green our fleet as quickly as we can, while maintaining a