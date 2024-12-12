4 kids & 2 adults experience carbon monoxide poisoning after generator placed too close to home
Six people were taken to a hospital after they experienced carbon monoxide poisoning in Campo Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
Six people were taken to a hospital after they experienced carbon monoxide poisoning in Campo Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
After nearly a decade of construction, the massive Site C dam is finally generating electricity. But the debate about the megaproject is far from over. While it’s meant to power thousands of homes and electric cars, what is the real cost and who stands to gain? Camille Vernet reports.
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
"Everything is harder."
A humpback whale makes one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, raising alarm.
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
London Zookeepers reported that Christmas had “come early” for some of its residents, kicking off the season with festive treats and perfumed gifts for the animals in its care.The zoo shared adorable footage of its endangered Asiatic lion couple, Bhanu and Arya, and their nine-month-old cubs, Mali, Synali, and Shanti, enjoying the cubs’ first holiday season. The lions were gifted “golden presents perfumed with frankincense and myrrh fragrances.”“These scented gifts are novel offerings to encourage the lions to put their great sense of smell to the test, exploring the unfamiliar smell and the wrapped present boxes,” the zoo said in a press release.Other footage shows the zoo’s group of Black-capped squirrel monkeys diving into advent calendars, each filled with insects, nuts, and seeds “for an incredible breakfast to start the day.”“The boxes will offer the highly dexterous monkeys new challenging ways to search for their food, utilising their excellent foraging skills to open the cardboard advent presents,” the zoo said.The zoo was offering nighttime sleepovers at their lodges through December, which include “wintery treats and mulled wine, and nighttime tour of the Zoo, and special gifts for children on arrival.” Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful
Aerial video shows a rapidly growing Franklin Fire encroach on Malibu coastline neighborhoods Tuesday. The fire has burned over 2,600 acres in less than 24 hours.
Arla Foods announced it would be introducing the additive to its cow feed last week, sparking backlash online. But is it actually dangerous?
OKAPI WILDLIFE RESERVE, Congo (AP) — Scattered along the banks of the Ituri River, buildings cram together, cranes transport dirt and debris scatters the soil. The patches of trees are a scant reminder that a forest once grew there.
Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government to do more to protect Rocky Mountain grizzly bears before the next Trump administration decides the big bruins’ future. The groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday to take steps to connect the bears' separate populations. “Overwhelming scientific consensus agrees that a naturally connected metapopulation of grizzly bears will lead to improved genetic diversity and greater demographic resiliency of the species,” says the petition submitted by Earthjustice lawyers on behalf of 14 groups including the Sierra Club and Humane Society of the United States.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
Muddy floodwater constantly flows into roams in Madeley leaving behind smelly sludge an debris.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions, Atlantic Canada, as a powerful storm cuts across through Thursday.
6th UPDATE 7:30 am: Driven by strong Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu continues to burn, scorching nearly 4,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, and is now 7% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze that is being fueled by dry brush and low humidity. Thousands of people have been forced …
Always check your tree for unwanted guests.
Analysing sediments can help scientists to predict how climate change will influence natural disasters.