4 Killed in Attack on Gaza City School, Palestinians Say

At least four people were killed in a strike on a school used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City on Thursday, November 14, Palestinian news reports said.

Footage from Palestinian journalist Nedal Ahmed shows a fire at the Salah al-Din School.

Ahmed told Storyful that the school was housing displaced residents in western Gaza City.

According to Al Jazeera, this was the fourth time the school was targeted. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful

