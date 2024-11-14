4 Killed in Attack on Gaza City School, Palestinians Say
At least four people were killed in a strike on a school used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City on Thursday, November 14, Palestinian news reports said.
Footage from Palestinian journalist Nedal Ahmed shows a fire at the Salah al-Din School.
Ahmed told Storyful that the school was housing displaced residents in western Gaza City.
According to Al Jazeera, this was the fourth time the school was targeted. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful
Video Transcript
Ok, it.
Yeah.
Bye bye.
Bye bye.
OK, Panama?
Yeah.
Bye bye.
Bye bye.