New $4 million project aims to protect Indian River Lagoon wildlife, restore shoreline
New $4 million project aims to protect Indian River Lagoon wildlife, restore shoreline
New $4 million project aims to protect Indian River Lagoon wildlife, restore shoreline
TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine. During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids. This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully elec
This is kinda spooky.
Six years ago, Dartmouth, N.S., tested out growing palm trees with the idea that mild winters could be suitable for them. The Weather Network followed up to see the result.
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
NASA says Gliese 12 b could help researchers understand the habitability of other planets across the galaxy.
The species is believed to be related to the platypus and echidna, which are the only living monotremes.
The cost of recharging an EV for a year remains far cheaper than paying for gas to drive the same distance, no matter where you live.
Mexico's record heat and extreme drought are having a severe effect across the country. Andrew Chang explains what makes the region so vulnerable to back-to-back heat waves, and why experts are paying close attention to the health of howler monkeys.
How the beavers of west London are improving the local landscape for residents.
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
A developing front will stall over Saskatchewan and trigger a line of training storms from Montana into Saskatchewan, having Regina in the line of fire
The only known E. woodii plant found is male and, although it has been cloned, it cannot naturally reproduce.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers, Wang said in the city where the company's first automaking factory was located.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of isolated severe thunderstorms this week.
A zoo in San Diego, California, released footage of a newborn pudu fawn named Petal on May 28, as she “tucks” next to a tree.San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reps told Storyful that Petal is very adept at “tucking,” a natural behavior that helps pudus – the world’s smallest deer – hide from predators.“She might be hard to spot, but she’s worth searching for,” the zoo wrote on X.Petal was born to mom Posey on April 30 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and they said she exhibits playful behaviors as she grows each day.Pudus are native to South American rainforests. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or toppled trees, and forcing the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- China has relaxed limits on new installations of solar and wind power even as grids have become strained in some regions from the surge in clean-energy deployments.Most Read from BloombergWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarWarning Signals Are Flashing for Homeowners in Texas and Florida‘Not Gonna Be Pretty:’ Covid-Era Homebuyers Face Huge Rate JumpNew BYD Hybrid Can Drive Non-Stop for More Than 2,000 KilometersWall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading Af