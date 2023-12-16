4-Month-Old Swept Up by Tennessee Tornado Found in Tree: Report

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A four-month-old baby who was swept away by a tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee was miraculously found in a tree, CNN reported. Sydney Moore said her mobile home was upended as a series of deadly tornados swept through the state last week, and that her infant son Lord was swept up in the chaos. Her boyfriend, Aramis Youngblood, later found the infant in a fallen tree 30 feet from their home. “I remember seeing Aramis walking up in the pouring down rain, clothes ripped, with Lord in his arms,” Moore said. “It was like a scene in a movie.” Over $80,000 has been raised for the family via a GoFundMe page started by Moore’s sister.

Read it at CNN

Read more at The Daily Beast.