4 months, 3 cities and 4 appointments later, Moncton man finally passes road test

Shubham Rathore went to Saint John for his driving test in order to qualify for driving a taxi in Moncton. (Submitted by Shubham Rathore - image credit)

Passing his road test with Service New Brunswick turned into a test of patience for Shubham Rathore of Moncton, who wanted to upgrade to a Class 4 licence, which would allow him to work as a taxi driver.

It took him more than four months, four appointments and trips to Sussex and Saint John to finally get a road test and get his licence.

Jennifer Vienneau, a spokesperson for Service New Brunswick, confirmed in an email that "wait times for road tests have increased due to New Brunswick's significant population growth and requests for service."

Rathore's saga began in early May, when he passed his written test at Service New Brunswick in Moncton.

New Brunswickers looking to obtain their driver's license can now complete some of the testing online.

Service New Brunswick said it is actively recruiting more examiners across the province. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

He was surprised to learn it would be nearly a month before he could get an appointment for his road test, and it was only available an hour away in Sussex. And even then, it didn't happen.

"When I went there they told me, 'The instructor's not here.' They said, 'You need to call again and book it again.'"

His second attempt at the road test was booked in Saint John.

After waiting another three weeks, he arrived early for his appointment but was thwarted again.

Rathore says he checked in at Service New Brunswick and took a seat but after the time for his appointment had come and gone, he went to the desk to see what happened.

"I was sitting on a chair right next to where she pointed ... no one called my name," he said. "And then they said, 'You're late.'"

Rathore was told he missed his appointment and would have to re-book for the third time. After waiting another three weeks, he returned to Saint John and finally completed his road test, but failed.

He says it was upsetting to return to Moncton each time empty handed and so frustrating that after his third try, he spent the entire day sleeping in his apartment because he didn't want to face anyone.

Story continues

He said taking the test in a different city was stressful because he was unfamiliar with the routes.

4th time's a charm

For the fourth test, in mid-September, he returned to Saint John for yet another road test and passed.

"It wasn't pleasant," he said of the entire experience.

More than four months later he has finally been able to quit his warehouse job and switch careers. He has been driving a taxi ever since but says the process shouldn't be so difficult.

According to Sean Daly, the backlog of road tests began during the pandemic and became worse with the increase in population.

According to Sean Daly, the backlog of road tests began during the pandemic and became worse with the increase in population. ( Submitted by Sean Daly )

Road test appointments in cities such as Moncton and Fredericton are often booked solid, forcing people to hunt for openings in other communities.

Driving schools have no ability reduce the wait times and often struggle to match their client's last lesson with the test dates available, said Sean Daly, of First Rate Driver in Fredericton.

"We have access to the same site that the general public does," he said. "In some cases it's a pretty big race when we find some. It doesn't take long in today's digital world for the word to get out," he said.

So many people are trying to book, a simple social media post or text message can often result in slots filling up before you can click to confirm.

According to Daly, the backlog of road tests began during the pandemic and became worse with the increase in population.

"Sometimes it's just hard to get caught up," he said.

Service New Brunswick said it is actively recruiting more examiners across the province.