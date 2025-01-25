4-year-old boy shoots himself after finding unsecured gun in Detroit

The Daily Beast

Elon Musk’s biographer called him a “sociopath” after an attendee of the MAGA billionaire’s visit to the Auschwitz death camp last year suggested that it was merely a “photo-op.” Musk, who has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s top allies, has faced renewed allegations of antisemitism since he made an evocative gesture while speaking after the new president’s inauguration that some said bore an uncanny resemblance to a Nazi salute. The X owner’s visit Auschwitz in January 2024 has been used as a p