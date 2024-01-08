4-year-old duct-taped, beat to death over potty training, officials say. Mom sentenced

An Indiana woman was sentenced to 42 years in prison after officials say she failed to protect her 4-year-old son from abuse that ultimately led to his death.

In a dark basement, naked and bound with duct tape, is where and how 4-year-old Judah Morgan spent many days, according to court documents. It was his punishment for not being potty trained, an affidavit said.

The abuse was discovered after police were called to his home in Hamlet on Oct. 11, 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the LaPorte Circuit Court. Someone called 911 reporting the boy was unconscious and not breathing, court records said.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies were told the boy’s father, Alan Morgan, physically assaulted Judah. Five minutes later, dispatch received another call from Judah’s mother, Mary Yoder, saying Morgan lost his temper and hurt Judah and that he might flee, officials said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Morgan was gone. Inside, they found Judah in a bedroom, naked and covered in a blanket with bruises all over his body. Judah had no pulse and was cold to the touch, court records said.

After speaking with Yoder and other children in the home, officials say they learned Judah spent time in the basement as punishment. Yoder said she and Morgan would take Judah there, officials said.

Yoder said Morgan would physically beat Judah as she would say “that’s enough” or “leave him alone.” Officials say the lights were purposely turned off in the basement as a scare tactic, and Judah wouldn’t be allowed to eat at times, according to the affidavit.

Judah would be kept in the basement for days, Yoder told officials, according to court records. She said the boy was forced to stay down there naked with no bed but was given a “fuzzy blanket,” according to officials.

In the basement, detectives found pieces of silver and camouflage duct tape, an infant toilet and a blanket, court records said.

“Mary made comments that she could’ve put a stop to this but didn’t,” the affidavit said.

Detectives later discovered that about 30 minutes before Yoder called 911, she called and sent messages to Morgan’s brother saying Morgan needed his help for a “serious emergency.”

“I mean, I kind of hate him right now, I mean, I have every right to, I guess. But I still don’t want him to kill himself, you know, I don’t need two people gone in one day,” one message said, according to court documents.

McClatchy News reached out to Yoder’s attorney Jan. 8 but did not immediately hear back.

An autopsy determined Judah died from blunt force head trauma.

Judah’s foster mother, Jenna Hullett, who is also his second cousin, has filed a lawsuit against Indiana’s Department of Child Services, WNDU reported.

Judah lived with Hullett for years, before a court ordered he go back with his parents in April 2021, WTHR reported. Seven months later, he was found dead.

“They made the decision to put Judah in that home knowing things that were red flags, knowing things that I had told them, knowing Judah had told them, videos that I had sent them of Judah telling me that he was afraid that Mary would hurt him. I have all kinds of evidence to prove that he should have never been placed in that home,” Hullet told WNDU.

In November 2022, Morgan pleaded guilty to charges of murder and battery. He was sentenced to 68 years, court records show.

Contact information for Morgan’s attorney was not available in court records.

Yoder pleaded guilty to charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery in August. She was sentenced Jan 5. and will serve her time in the Indiana Department of Correction, WRTV reported.

