4 people confirmed dead of toxic drug use over 11-day period in Whitehorse this fall

Yukon's coroner is warning of toxic drugs circulating in the Yukon, after another rash of overdose deaths in the territory in recent weeks.

In a news release on Friday, the coroner's service said four people died from toxic illicit drugs in the territory over a 11-day span, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 4. The coroner is also investigating two other cases suspected to involve toxic substances during that same period.

"Toxicology results are pending for these two cases, but evidence suggests that cocaine may have been used near the time of their deaths," the news release states.

The four confirmed cases all occurred in Whitehorse and involved cocaine, according to the coroner. Three of the cases also involved fentanyl, two involved flurofentanyl, and two also involved bromazolam. One case also invovled alcohol.

"These cases did not appear to be linked to one another in any way, which suggests that toxic substances are circulating in Whitehorse," the coroner's release states.

"This substance use health emergency continues to ravage our territory and we cannot lose sight of its acute impacts."

The coroner says there have been 12 deaths related to substance use in Yukon so far in 2024, and two other suspected deaths.

In a written statement on Friday, Yukon Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said the string of recent deaths "underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and collective action to address this devastating crisis."

"This tragic surge of fatalities reminds us all the unpredictable and deadly nature of the toxic drug supply."