4 people including 2 children killed in deadly crash in St. Rose
4 people including 2 children killed in deadly crash in St. Rose
4 people including 2 children killed in deadly crash in St. Rose
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
A 67-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.The man is facing three Criminal Code counts of uttering threats against a person, RCMP said in a news release Monday.Threats allegedly made by a YouTube account user were reported to the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) on June 7.The man was charged on June 13 and
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy only seconds before he shot her three times, with one fatal blow to the head in her own home, as seen in body camera video released Monday.
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, RCMP say.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the teenager's death following an earlier attempted murder charge after the 17-year old and another 13-year-old girl were stabbed Thursday night.Around 10 p.m. Thursday, St. Albert RCMP were dispatched to a home in St. Albert's Riverside neighbourhood, just northwest of Edmonton, after re
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
A Louisiana businessman who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday and was sentenced to three years of probation. Bob Dean Jr. also must pay more than $358,000 in restitution to the state health department and more than $1 million as a monetary penalty, but state Attorney General Liz Murrill expressed frustration in a news release that Dean didn't get any prison time.
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".
Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.One of three sexual assault charges against Bruxy Cavey, former pastor of Ontario megachurch The Meeting House, has been stayed because it's taken too long for the trial to begin, according to his lawyer.Cavey was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House from 1996 to 2021. He was 57 when he was charged with sexual assault in June 2022. Staying a charge means the court has effectively put an end to prosecution.Two more sexual assau
Octavia Redmond, 48, was in front of a Chicago home when someone shot her multiple times and fled the scene on July 19, police say
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Monday, with the judge describing how he egregiously abused the trust his victims placed in him.Ralph King had been found guilty in November after three women testified he inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the centre in 2021. King, 61, is an Ojibway-Anishin
BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read made a brief court appearance on Monday to set dates going forward for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
As more time passes, the teen's mom said she's "afraid the public will lose interest, and it will be harder to find her"
A 17-year-old male has died in hospital following a collision with a pickup truck late Friday in southeast Calgary, police said in a Monday release.Police said they were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue S.E. for reports a skateboarder had been struck by a vehicle."When officers arrived, it was determined the skateboarder, a 17-year-old male, crossed 14 Avenue S.E. and collided with an oncoming 2011 GMC Canyon being operated by a 75-year-old man," pol
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The recently opened archives of Pope Pius XII have shed new light on claims the World War II-era pope didn’t speak out about the Holocaust. But they’re also providing details about another contentious chapter in Vatican history: the scandal over the founder of the Legionaries of Christ.