4 people shot in Akron, including 4-year-old child

A man was fatally shot at a gas station in Toronto's east end Saturday night. The incident occurred near Warden and Ellesmere, prompting a response from law enforcement following reports of the shooting. In an update on Sunday, police said one or more suspects fired several shots into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene. Officers also identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Pickering resident Sulakshan Selvasingam. Kayla Mclean reports.