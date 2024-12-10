4 shot, 2 killed at Lake Worth Beach Irish pub

CBC

It was a rustling at his front door that Theo Meadows said first woke him up just before 5 a.m., but it wasn't until he went downstairs that he realized it was actually the sound of glass breaking."I'm directly across from the front door and there's a guy breaking the window, and most of the window is already gone. As soon as we made eye contact, he put a gun through the window," Meadows told CBC Toronto.Meadows said that's when he raced to his room on the second floor of his Orangeville, Ont.,