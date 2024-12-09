4 Stars for the Unabomber: 'Person of interest' in CEO slaying reviewed killer's manifesto

A Goodreads user who appears to be Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old arrested Monday and named a person of interest in the slaying of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gave a 4-star rating to the manifesto of Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski.

The review from January 2024 was written by a user with the profile name "Luigi (lnmangione)" and the same photo that Mangione used in other social media profiles.

Kaczynski, convicted of a series of mail bombings between 1978 and 1995 that killed 3 and injured 23, was a "mathematics prodigy" begins the 8-paragraph review of the manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future."

The review concludes with a 4-paragraph quote the reviewer said he'd found online that ends: "’Violence never solved anything’ is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot just before 7 a.m. near the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on 54th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, multiple news outlets reported, citing police sources. Thompson was named CEO for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

The review said Kaczynski’s manifesto examined "the question of 21st century quality of life.”

“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it's simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out," the reviewer says.

“He was a violent individual − rightfully imprisoned − who maimed innocent people," Mangione wrote. "While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary.”

The four-paragraph passage the reviewer says he found “online” includes the following: “When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it's not terrorism, it's war and revolution."

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday that Mangione had been detained by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, carrying a 3D-printed gun, a silencer, and documents indicating "some ill will toward corporate America."

The unnamed writer quoted in Mangione's review of The Unabomber Manifesto had antipathy to spare.

"Peaceful protest is outright ignored, economic protest isn't possible in the current system, so how long until we recognize that violence against those who lead us to such destruction is justified as self-defense,” the passage reads.

"These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids," the quote continued. "They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?”

While New York Mayor Eric Adams called Mangione "a strong person of interest" in Thompson's death, he was not immediately charged in the slaying. A lawyer for Mangione could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luigi Mangione review gave Unabomber's manifesto 4 stars