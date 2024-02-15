4 students shot at Atlanta high school campus parking lot; no arrests

Someone opened fire from a car at an Atlanta high school, wounding four students on Wednesday.

The victims were hospitalized and treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot at the Benjamin E. Mays High School campus parking lot, according to NBC News and FOX 5. The Atlanta Public Schools district said the shooting occurred shortly after dismissal.

"No other students, faculty, or staff were injured," the district said in a statement sent to news media outlets. "The safety and security of our students and staff are paramount."

No arrests have been made.

The district did not provide a description of the shooter's vehicle and the incident is currently being investigated, NBC reported. All school-related events were canceled after the shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department told USA TODAY the school district's own police department is the lead agency investigating the shooting. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department declined to comment on the shooting.

Updates: One dead, 21 wounded amid shots fired into crowd after Kansas City Chiefs rally

Drive-by follows Kansas City shooting at Chiefs parade

The Atlanta incident follows two other gunfire incidents in the U.S. on Wednesday, including a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

One person was killed and 21 others injured in Kansas City, Missouri at a Kansas City Chiefs parade around 2 p.m. Eight victims were left with immediately life-threatening injuries, seven with life-threatening injuries and six with minor injuries, Interim Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said at a news conference.

Three people have been detained, according to police Chief Stacey Graves.

In Washington, D.C., at least four law enforcement officers were injured, including three by gunfire by a suspect who was served a warrant for animal cruelty. Police are investigating whether officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.

Wednesday marks the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta high school shooting: 4 students shot, no arrests made