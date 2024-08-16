4 Suspects Arrested in Shooting Death of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department booked three 18-year-olds and a 22-year-old on arrest warrants for murder on Aug. 15

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Johnny Wactor

Nearly three months after General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot dead at age 37, the Los Angeles Police Department has detained multiple suspects tied to his killing.

The LAPD, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, confirmed they arrested four people and recovered evidence on Thursday, Aug. 15, for their ongoing investigation about the May 25 shooting death of Wactor, who was killed after coming upon armed car thieves. They were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle.



”Early this morning, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles.” the statement said.

That led to four men being booked on arrest warrants for murder: Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood; as well as Leonel Gutierrez, 18, and Sergio Estrada, 18, both of L.A. County.

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty People call for justice in the death of Johnny Wactor in June 2024

PEOPLE reached out to Wactor’s manager for comment on the arrests.

The Aug. 15 arrests come just 11 days after the LAPD released still images, taken from video footage, of the suspects and the stolen black Infiniti Q50 sedan that police say the suspects were driving on the day Wactor died.



Wactor’s brother, Grant Wactor, previously told PEOPLE that Johnny — who was working as a bartender — and a female colleague were walking to their vehicles after their bar shift in downtown L.A. around 3:25 a.m. at the time of the shooting. Grant said Johnny put his body in front of his colleague and had put his hands up when he was shot.

“He did not confront them,” Grant explained. “He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

A medical examiner determined that Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Since his death, a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with expenses has raised more than $144,000 in donations as of Aug. 15.

Wactor’s agent, David Shaul, who confirmed his death to PEOPLE on May 25, remembered his late client as being “a spectacular human being.”

“Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him,” Shaul said in May. “Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”

“Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back,” Shaul added. “After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”



Wactor, who was best known for his General Hospital role as Brando Corbin, also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more.

