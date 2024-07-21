4 takeaways from Trump lovefest at Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump left the Republican National Convention last week with a powerful political wind at his back after the GOP lined up with unquestioned loyalty in his quest to win back the White House.

With no opposition whatsoever, the MAGA leader turned his attempted assassination into political gold as he inspired adulation from thousands of his diehard supporters and even one-time doubters.

Trump unveiled Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential pick, a mostly well-received selection that would have been a dramatic high point of the gathering before Trump was wounded just two days before the convention.

Four nights of glitzy and kitschy stagecraft unfolded in Milwaukee as Democrats continued an epic meltdown over President Biden, who is facing widespread calls from his own party to step aside amid questions over his advanced age and fitness.

And yet it could have been even better. Trump capped the RNC by delivering a rambling speech in which he moved away from a planned call for unity and resorted to his usual divisive attacks.

Here are four key takeaways from the RNC:

—Trump bounced back stronger after assassination try

The convention started just 48 hours after Trump cheated death when a gunman opened fire on a Pennsylvania campaign rally, a stunning attack that reshaped the event into a compelling showcase of his resilience.

Trump used the attempted assassination to inspire a quasi-religious fervor among his supporters and even political allies.

He wore an oversized bandage to remind the crowd of his wound and brought the firefighter’s gear worn by slain rally-goer Corey Comperatore as an emotional prop for his marquee speech.

In a tribute to his skills as a political showman, supporters turned Trump’s defiant shouts of “fight, fight, fight” in the moments after the shooting into a mantra at the convention that followed.

—It’s Trump’s party now

Trump enjoyed near-unanimous support from delegates, a remarkable feat for a man who was once considered toxic by major factions of the Republican Party like its business-friendly wing, naitonal security hawks and even evangelical conservative Christians.

The real estate mogul and one-time reality TV star capped an improbable Hollywood-style comeback after he lost badly to Biden four years ago, tried to overturn the election loss by force on Jan. 6, 2021 and was recently convicted of 34 felonies by a jury in the Manhattan hush money trial.

Just 18 months ago, he was seen as a political albatross for the GOP and a long shot to win a historic third nod with fresher faces like Nikki Haley and especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for him to leave the scene.

They wound up being happy to be granted the opportunity to shower Trump with praise at the convention in hopes of salvaging their own futures in the party.

—‘Hillbilly’ Vance grabs No. 2 slot

First-term Ohio senator and “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance hit the jackpot when Trump picked him to be his vice presidential running mate.

At 39, Vance becomes the heir apparent to Trump atop the MAGA political movement. Win or lose in November, he becomes the instant favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

The selection was mostly well received by delegates, although they were likely to cheer anyone anointed by Trump.

By picking Vance, Trump signaled that he doesn’t feel he needs to reach out beyond his right-wing political base of white working class voters.

Sen. Marco Rubio, another name on his veepstakes short list, would have been the first Latino on a major party ticket and Sen. Tim Scott would’ve vied to be the first Black Republican No. 2.

Vance’s nomination acceptance speech failed to rouse the convention, although some said the lack of applause lines might have been a deliberate effort to avoid upstaging Trump.

—Rambling speech shows he’s same Trump

Trump went wheels up back to Mar-a-Lago early Friday as the clear front-runner after what pundits from both sides of the aisle called a remarkably successful convention.

But Trump may have missed an golden opportunity to seal an even bigger political victory by failing to pull off a message of reconciliation and unity as he heads into the general election campaign where he will need to win over moderates and swing voters.

Trump had said he planned to pitch a new message of national unity after the assassination effort, which he has framed as a life-changing moment.

He mouthed lines that should have held more heft like vowing to represent more than just “half of America” and claiming to humbly ask for the votes of those who have opposed him in the past.

But the speech went off the rails as Trump switched back to his usual right-wing attacks on Biden, Democrats and prosecutors, albeit delivered in a low-energy style that resulted in shockingly few ovations or even applause lines.

He droned on for a record-setting 92 minutes, going on extended sidebars about his friends and family and even "Silence of the Lambs" serial killer Hannibal Lecter, who has become an inexplicable staple of his stump speech.

By the time Trump finished after midnight eastern time, some of the estimated 20 million viewers were likely wondering why they stayed up late to watch the same old show.