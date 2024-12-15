4 Trucks Retirees Should Consider Buying Before Christmas

December is one of the best months to purchase a truck at a discount — especially if you’re a retiree on a budget. Dealerships are motivated to meet their year-end sales goals, avoid an inventory tax on unsold inventory and make room for new models, so they’re more willing to offer deals.

According to Kelley Blue Book, dealers are discounting new cars as year-end sales begin. Plus, lenders have made it easier and less expensive to finance vehicles. Discounts have increased by 60% in just a year, but not all car brands are offering deals — so your best bet is to do your research and be flexible when shopping for a new truck.

“To get the best deals, you should buy the last year’s model, not the newest one,” explained Chris Pyle, auto expert and mechanic with JustAnswer. “Manufacturers release vehicles around October for the new year model. Those have the least rebates to lower the cost.”

Pyle also recommended purchasing a truck that matches your needs. “If you plan to use the truck for work or leisure, make sure the truck can handle your needs with some extra wiggle room on the specs,” he explained.

Below is a list of four trucks retirees should consider buying ahead of Christmas, according to experts.

Ford F-150

Want something rugged yet still comfortable?

“Countless Ford F-150 drivers and truck drivers in general vouch for this truck as having one of the most comfortable rides,” said Alan Gelfand, owner of German Car Depot, an independent automotive service center. “Ford is also known for making cars that are high-quality and durable, making this truck perfect for retirees on a budget who don’t want to be saddled with costly repairs.”

According to Gelfand, the truck also has a user-friendly cabin and advanced driver-assist features that help make driving much safer for retirees.

Plus, retirees could find a good deal on an F-150. “Buying this truck before the holidays means you can take advantage of year-end sales that can net you significant discounts,” he said.

A new 2024 F-150 starts at $39,060.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Pyle recommended the Ford F-150 Lighting if you want something lighter.

“The F-150 Lightning electric model is also doing well. The interior is basically the same as the gas model,” Pyle said. “Basically all trucks are going to struggle with hauling and towing in the distance area. If you are needing a light-duty truck for local driving, this electric model will be a good one.”

A new 2024 F-150 Lightning starts at $57,090.

Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick is compact and Ford’s smallest truck. It’s an affordable option for retirees who don’t need to do much heavy hauling.

“The Ford Maverick does dip into that area of ‘I like a truck and need to haul trash but not haul and tow a lot,'” Pyle said. “They are small, cheap and are doing very well in the reliability reports.”

A new 2024 Maverick starts at $25,515.

Toyota Tacoma

Gelfand also recommended the Toyota Tacoma for retirees. “Retirees who want a reliable truck choose Tacomas,” he explained. “These trucks are known to not break down often.”

It also has a comfortable interior, and Gelfand pointed out that it works well for retirees who want to run daily errands, drive family around or even go on long road trips.

“Most Toyota dealerships offer holiday promotions, and purchasing ahead of the holiday would mean that you won’t have to face issues with availability,” he explained.

A new 2024 Tacoma starts at $32,995.

Editor’s note: All vehicle prices were sourced from Car and Driver.

