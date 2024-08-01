40/29 Backpack Giveaway

Latest Stories
- People
American Woman Found Chained to a Tree in India Went Without Food for 40 Days, Was Allegedly Left to Die
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Gets Basic English Lesson After Ridiculous Comment About His ‘Pronouns’
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
- HuffPost
Trump Campaign Attempts Damage Control Over Fiasco At Black Journalists' Conference
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
- The Daily Beast
Starving American Yoga Student Chained to Tree ‘For 40 Days’
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
- InStyle
Prince Harry Reportedly Has Only One Condition to End the Royal Family Feud
He's ready to put his "swords down."
- HuffPost
Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
- The Daily Beast
Prince Harry’s Uncle Has Died. Will He Join His Family at the Funeral?
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
- Moneywise
George W. Bush uttered 'the 10 most important words in the history of economics' in 2008, Warren Buffett says
His words may have secured the money market.
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton Gives Trump And His GOP Cronies Some Brutally Honest Election Advice
The former secretary of state mocked Republicans with some unsolicited advice.
- Reuters
'Is she Indian or Black?' Trump questions Harris' identity at Black journalists' convention
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage. Trump continued.
- People
Brazilian Swimmer Sent Home from Paris 2024 After Leaving Olympic Village Without Permission
"We're not here playing or taking a vacation," head of the country's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said as Ana Carolina Vieira headed home
- People
A Social Worker Accidentally Knocked on Wrong Door. Man Who Answered Allegedly Stomped Her to Death: Police
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
- HuffPost
Simone Biles Throws Shade In Hilarious 6-Word Caption About Gold Medal Win
Many commenters joked that the post was worthy of its own gold medal.
- People
Eva Longoria Does the Viral ‘Apple’ TikTok Dance in a Teeny-Tiny Bikini: 'Latina Brats'
The actress is the latest to join the celebrity crew performing the viral choreography inspired by Charli xcx’s hit song
- Yahoo Life
Cancer rates in millennials, Gen X-ers have risen starkly in recent years, study finds. Experts have 1 prime suspect.
Younger generations are being diagnosed with breast, pancreatic, liver and other cancers earlier at higher rates than previous generations — and are dying more often, new research warns.
- Hello!
Simone Ashley is a total siren in beaded bikini in rare holiday photos
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
- CBC
Inmate linked to Blood Family Mafia gang tortured and disfigured in Quebec City prison
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
- Hello!
Maya Jama just wore a bikini we wouldn't dare to - and here’s why
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
- USA TODAY
No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check
The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.
- BuzzFeed
Athletes Are Reviewing Olympic Village Food, And A Norwegian Swimmer Has Fallen In Love With This 1 Dessert
"It's not really seasoned."