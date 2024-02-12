40-year-old man fatally shot in Durham was city’s second homicide last week

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday as 53-year-old Gregory Wayne Headen of Durham.

Shortly after 3:30 pm, Durham police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Guess Road. They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Police have not arrested anyone or announced a suspect in the case.

It was the second homicide in the city last week.

On Thursday, police said 40-year-old Laron Dante Allen died after a shooting on the 4500 block of Denfield Street in Durham. Police have not arrested anyone in that case.

Shootings in Durham down this year

As of Feb. 3, the most recent date for which statistics were available Monday morning, 10 people had been shot in Durham this year, one of them fatally, according to police statistics.

That was down from 21 people and 18 people who had been shot by the same date in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

There were a total of two homicides in the city this year as of Feb. 3. With the two people killed last week, there have been a at least four homicides in the city this year.