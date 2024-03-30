40-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

RICHIBUCTO-VILLAGE, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village.

They say officers responded to a call of a crash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the village, which is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Fredericton.

A news release from the RCMP says a 40-year-old man who was driving the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene.

Police provided no details about what may have led to the collision.

The release says police and officials from the coroner's office are helping with the ongoing investigation.

It says an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press