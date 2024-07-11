40-year-old woman accused of child abuse after 5-year-old boy found inside SUV dies
A 5-year-old boy was left unattended in a vehicle for seven hours and died on Wednesday, Omaha police said. Here's what we know about the investigation.
A 5-year-old boy was left unattended in a vehicle for seven hours and died on Wednesday, Omaha police said. Here's what we know about the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
A 2-year-old Arizona girl died after her father left her asleep in a car during a heat wave on Tuesday, police said.
The 28-year-old athlete and Sudbury, Ont.—born actress have been dating since 2018.
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home earlier this year died of nearly 70 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.
After she was spotted with bruising to her face, Nicolas Cage’s son Weston has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother during a mental health crisis.
The woman was later arrested by Myrtle Beach Police at the hotel. Her underage children sought help for her before police arrived.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
The body of 31-year-old Jazmeen Williams was found July 5 in a sleeping bag next to trash bags on East 27th Street in the city's Kips Bay neighborhood
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
MONTREAL — A small Quebec community has been locked in a drawn-out battle for the last two years with a local family that accuses it of being “the most racist city in the world.” Last month, a Quebec Superior Court judge ordered Yahia Meddah to take down signs featuring swastikas that he had hung on his property in the municipality of St-Barnabé-Sud, a community of roughly 1,000 people northeast of Montreal. The signs accused the municipality of racism and directed people to visit a website desc
Hollywood actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife, Amal, are reportedly set to wave goodbye to their stunning 18th-century chateau in the south of France soon. The couple reside there with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella…
U.S. Border Patrol agents found the mother and child walking barefoot at a ranch in Webb County on Saturday. They had been reported missing on July 3.
"Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨," Kelly Ripa commented under the post
Prosecutors accused three members of a Clermont County family of abusing five adopted special needs children by withholding food, water and clothing in a "dungeon" basement.