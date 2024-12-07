400 juniors riding Jensen Beach waves at the Junior Olympic Sailing Festival
400 of the top amateur sailors are spending the weekend taking over the waters in Jensen Beach at the US Sailing Center of Martin County.
400 of the top amateur sailors are spending the weekend taking over the waters in Jensen Beach at the US Sailing Center of Martin County.
DULUTH — American featherweight Justin Watson scored a two-second knockout in a bare-knuckle bout Friday, flooring Cole Ferrell with one punch at BKFC 69.
Saline Dion is A++++.
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
This former Flyers forward is set to be placed on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
Um, no offense NFL fans, but make sure to check your rulebook. As you might have seen on Thursday night, Dan Campbell made a truly gutsy call on fourth down with under a minute to go in the Detroit Lions' eventual 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. Instead of ki
This former Edmonton Oilers forward will be playing on the KHL World Team.
Most coaches would have settled for a go-ahead field goal attempt with 43 seconds left. Dan Campbell and the Lions went for it on fourth down.
Major League Baseball's trade market looks set to include a handful of All-Stars and a former MVP.
This Lightning superstar had a big game against the Sharks.
As the baseball world waits for news on where Juan Soto will sign, fans are holding on to clues wherever they can possibly get them. One unlikely but potential source is the comments of a post on TikTok. But while others have remained fairly tight-lipped during the free…
"He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready," the sports network said in a statement.
When Jamahal Hill saw Alex Pereira at the UFC Peformance Institute, he kept his same energy from social media to real life. Hill on Thursday confronted Pereira at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. To no surprise, the interaction was far from amicable as the two sized each other up…
The Maple Leafs hit a home run with power forward Matthew Knies, says Adam Proteau. He is now one of Toronto's core forwards who deserves a lucrative contract extension.
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa pulled off a major swerve and dethroned Motor City Machine Guns, while Kevin Owens continued to push his feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to new heights.
If ESPN's College GameDay has a swear jar, it's likely overflowing after former Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined the panel this season. The legendary coach has often deployed some colorful language with impeccable timing.
Igor Shesterkin is set to become the highest paid goalie in NHL history.
Big Baller Brand got an "F" from both the Better Business Bureau and Lonzo Ball.
Seven wins, over $4 million in on-course earnings and an appearance in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue -- 2024 was the year of Nelly Korda. And now she's among the highest-paid female athletes in the world, according to Sportico. Korda, Jeeno Thi
Forget about rankings, analytics or any other number they might place next to Arizona State's name. Does anyone really want to face the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff? The Sun Devils have won their last two games by a combined score of 94-26.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on Thursday, signaling their frustration with the state of the franchise's rebuilding project.