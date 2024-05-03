There are 404 foster kids in Wake County and only 94 homes. Leaders are asking for help.

Children enter the foster care system from a range of experiences and for many reasons.

Many may wait years before being placed in a loving home, and some remain in the system until they’re 21 years old.

In Wake County, there are only 94 foster homes to help care for the current 404 foster children from newborn to 21.

The shortage of homes has become so dire that Wake County has had to put beds in its Human Services center, the Swinburne Building in Raleigh, to house children who don’t have anywhere to go. In some cases siblings have been split up.

“It’s a huge gap, and it’s not only a gap here in Wake County but throughout the state,” said Kimberly Herrington, a permanency manager for Wake County. “There’s a limited number of homes and resources to meet the needs of the children.”

For National Foster Care Month this May, Wake County is holding a series of pop-up events to inform people who are interested in fostering and to celebrate the ones who do.

Less foster parents, more foster children

In the three years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the number of foster homes in Wake County fell by half. Other counties have experienced similar setbacks.

“It’s been a difficult thing for us to continue to gain more momentum to get families to step forward,” Herrington said. “COVID-19 affected us tremendously. ... The good part is that as many (children) we’re bringing in at this point, we’re seeing lots of closures to permanency.”

Such closures occur when children are reunited with their parents, are adopted or when foster parents elect to become legal guardians, Herrington said.

There is still a great need in the county for families willing to adopt children who cannot return home, have unique needs like medical issues, or who have siblings to prevent them from being split up. . The county also looks for foster parents who live where children can keep going to the schools and other activities they’re already involved in.

The county helps foster families with after-school care, clinical needs, school transportation and child care.

“We’re open to meeting people where they are,” Herrington said. “I know people have different life circumstances and they may not be interested in being a full-time foster parents. ... But we still want anyone who is interested in any part of the process to connect with us.”

Events this month

WAKE COUNTY

Four of six pop-up events remain where attendees can find out more.

Raleigh: Human Services Center at Departure Drive, May 9 , 11 a.m.





Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, May 13 , 11 a.m.





Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, May 16 , 11 a.m.





Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, May 22, 1 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County will hold an orientation and informational session for prospective foster families from 6 to 7 p.m. May 7 at the Orange County Department of Social Services, 113 Mayo St. in Hillsborough.

DURHAM COUNTY

People interested in becoming a foster parent or getting more information in Durham County may call 919-560-8092 or email fosterdreams@dconc.gov.

Foster care requirements and eligibility

Wake County is seeking potential foster parents who have patience and time to help children, and those who can understand their unique needs.

Additionally, children can stay with relatives. Parents can identify family who might be able to temporarily care for their children.

The county requires foster parents to: