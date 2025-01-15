At 42, a Delray woman looks to win it all at the Boston Marathon
Melissa Perlman says she runs "upwards of 10 to 15 hours a week."
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
If you blinked at all last night, you may have missed this gray area play by Kings' forward Adrian Kempe on Oilers' center Connor McDavid. The video had to be slowed down quite a bit, but it’s hard to argue that the play wasn’t a slew foot. It clearly was. The NHL's Department of Player ...
Footage of the interaction went viral after the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Philadelphia
When you watch a professional sports figure like Jason Kelce dispense betting advice, your assumption is that what Kelce is saying is actually an opinion he's carefully considered before sharing it with millions of people. And because
Former champion Holly Holm has left the UFC and will explore free agency. Holm, a former women's bantamweight titleholder in the promotion and a boxing Hall of Famer, still had fights left on her contract, but asked to be released. Her request was granted, and she now will…
The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that Emil Heineman would be missing three to four weeks of action after being involved in a traffic accident as a pedestrian.
A provisional suspension issued to Canadian curler Briane Harris has been lifted "with immediate effect" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it found she bears "no fault or negligence" for an anti-doping rule violation last year.
Wild card weekend locked in the top 24 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Here's what experts predicted for all 32 first-round picks:
Matthew Stafford saved himself eight yards by shoveling a forward pass toward Puka Nacua while in the grip of Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. It was a savvy veteran play -- one that nearly cost the Los Angeles Rams seven points. Stafford was attempting…
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings are linked to centers less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline.
The Commanders, Eagles and Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
The Cowboys' split with coach Mike McCarthy will have wide-ranging effects felt beyond Dallas. Who were the biggest winners and losers of the move?
Paul Azinger returns to the broadcast booth this week as lead analyst of PGA Tour Champions but first he weighed in on the hot-button topics du jour.
It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.With the ...
The New York Giants star and Upton met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2017
Lamar Jackson is so good and so elusive that he manages to defy football strategy. And while that can make a head coach awfully nervous in real time, the payoff is often worth it in the end. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh couldn't even believe what he witnessed on…
The first round of the NFL playoffs is behind us. The road to Super Bowl 59 finally continues this coming weekend. The playoffs will continue starting on Saturday and on Sunday, with four win-or-go-home games on the slate. MORE: Get ready for the Josh Allen and
It is an indication of how much the golfing landscape is changing that Jon Rahm is starting his competitive year this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, writes Iain Carter.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev used his racket to smash a tiny camera attached to the net at the Australian Open while he was trailing someone ranked 418th before eventually avoiding a monumental upset and winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.