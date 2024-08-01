The 44 Percent: NABJ, Kamala Harris & Shaboozey

Hey party people!

Writing you from Chicago where many of the Miami Herald’s Black journalists are attending the National Association of Black Journalist conference.

I didn’t want to leave you hanging so here’s a shortened version of the newsletter. Enjoy!

INSIDE THE 305

Florida wants to build a Black history museum. Opa-locka wants it to be there

A rendering for the potential Florida Museum of Black History, provided by Ten North Group that illustrates what the museum could look like in Opa-locka.

Herald reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II wrote about how Opa-locka could potentially be home to a Black history museum.

Opa-locka is changing.

For the last few years, the city has hosted the Art of Transformation exhibit during Miami Art Week to attract the early December arts tourists. Then there’s City Terrace, a mixed-use neo-Moorish development that will feature approximately 1,000 units of mixed-income housing, up to 70,000 square feet of commercial/retail space and community green spaces. As Miami’s redevelopment races forward and its status as an arts hub snowballs, Opa-locka appears to be ready to get in on the action. And its latest effort is trying to get the Florida Museum of Black History to make its home there.

‘She has to really connect’: South Florida Jamaicans have high hopes for Kamala Harris

Several names have emerged as leading contenders to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.

Herald reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II explored how South Florida’s Jamaican community feels about the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first president of Jamaican descent.

When Rain Jarrett heard that President Joseph Biden ended his reelection bid in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, she was split.

The Jamaica-born mother of an 11-year-old daughter was ecstatic at the possibility that someone with the same cultural background as her could end up in the White House. Harris is a first generation American born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother. But Jarrett considers Harris’ inactivity during her tenure as vice president to be problematic. The Tamarac resident said that she and many of her friends wonder if Harris has the assertive voice necessary to be the leader of the free world.

Want to do Miami right? A Black-owned business lets visitors drive their dream car

CEO/Founders Marlon and Jessica Wentworth pose next to two luxury vehicles in Wynwood, a red Ferrari F8 Tribute and a white Lamborghini Huracan, from their fleet of exotic cars at Energetic Exotics, a luxury car rental and concierge business, on Friday, July 05, 2024.

Business reporter Michael Butler wrote about Energetic Exotics, a luxury car rental business with Tampa and Miami hubs run by Miami Gardens native Marlon Wentworth and his wife Jessica.

As a kid, Carol City native Marlon Wentworth was more familiar with his neighborhood’s now-defunct 183rd Street flea market and Joe Robbie Stadium, now known as Hard Rock Stadium, than he was with the way the world saw his hometown of Miami.

“I knew Miami, but I knew everybody comes to Florida to really enjoy something they dream about,” he said. “Being a native, I went to the beach maybe twice.”

After high school, Wentworth moved to Tampa and began a career in logistics. In his travels for work, he frequently met people who romanticized life in Miami and what they believed came with it: bright sunshine, blue water and fast cars. That eventually gave him an idea, and in 2019, he and his wife Jessica started a luxury car rental business and concierge service with hubs in Tampa and Miami.

OUTSIDE THE 305

Black journalists association defends decision to invite Trump to speak at the conference

El expresidente Donald Trump da un discurso en un acto de campaña en St. Cloud, Minnesota, el sábado 27 de julio de 2024.

Herald reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II wrote about NABJ’s controversial decision to invite former President Donald Trump to speak at their annual conference.

The National Association of Black Journalists is defending its decision to invite former President Donald Trump to speak at their annual conference this Wednesday in Chicago despite criticism from several prominent journalists of African descent.

NABJ President Ken Lemon called the event an opportunity to hear “former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most.”

“While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization,” Lemon said in a statement, “we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

Vice-President Kamala Harris responds to Trump’s questions about her identity

La vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, alcanzó este lunes el apoyo de suficientes delegados como para garantizar su nominación en el Partido Demócrata como candidata a las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre, según el congresista de California Robert García.

USA Today reporter Joey Garrison documented Vice President Kamala Harris’ responses to former President Donald Trump at a campaign stop in Houston.

Vice President Kamala Harris said “the American people deserve better” as she responded to former President Donald Trump’s combative interview with the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention that included false claims about her racial identity.

“It was the same old show − the divisiveness and the disrespect,” Harris said Wednesday night in Houston, while addressing members of a historically Black sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, during its 60th Biennial Boule.

HIGH CULTURE

Why Shaboozey is doing something Beyoncé, Lil Nas X couldn’t

Country star Shaboozey at E11EVEN Miami







Slate reporter Chris Molanphy wrote about how Black country music star Shaboozey is making headway with his music in a unique way compared to more prominent Black pop stars.

In popular music, the hype machine works in delightfully mysterious ways. You never know who will benefit from our fickle hit parade. A vice president turned presidential candidate gets a meme boost from a British pop star named Charli XCX. An album by a pair of rappers ignites a beef that takes down Drake and gives Kendrick Lamar a comeback. A white ex-“rapper” with face tattoos reboots his career by duetting with Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen. Or, atop the charts this week, a Black country singer benefits more from Beyoncé’s country album than Bey herself did.