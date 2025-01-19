‘The 47’ Takes Eight Prizes At Catalan Film Gala, Including Best Picture And Audience Award

El 47 (“the 47”) triumphed at the Catalan Film Awards Saturday evening, taking eight prizes including one for Best Picture.

The film previously won two Forqué Awards and has 14 nominations for the Goya Awards. It also took home Catalan Film Awards for Best Leading Actor (Eduard Fernandez) and Best Supporting Actress (Clara Segura) as well as the Audience Award. Other wins included Best Production Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Bests Special Effects.

The 47 debuted in September 2024 and has become the highest-grossing Catalan language film in history, with a box office to date of €3.3million, after an opening weekend of €240,000.

Directed by Marcel Barrena who co-wrote the script with Alberto Marini, it tells the true story of the Barcelona neighbourhood of Torre Baró, one of many of the city’s districts formed by immigrants in the 1950s, which 20 years later, still struggled for services including water, electricity and other public services. “The 47” of the title is a bus driven by one determined resident Mano Vital, determined to prove the council authorities wrong when they ruled the streests were too narrow for a bus, and his decision to get behind the wheel of his own bus.

It is a production by The Mediapro Studio, with the participation of Movistar Plus+, RTVE, 3Cat and Triodos Bank, and backing from ICEC and funding from ICO. It is distributed by A Contracorriente Films.

