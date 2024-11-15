I-471 bridge fire, closure update: Milestone reached
All six shoring towers have been installed underneath the southbound lanes of I-471 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to assess the needed repairs.
All six shoring towers have been installed underneath the southbound lanes of I-471 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to assess the needed repairs.
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
“Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
Former boxer/convicted rapist Mike Tyson and noted grifter/YouTube idiot Logan Paul decided to do what they're great at and cause an unnecessary scene to preview their live-streamed
Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
"The people that put all of you Democrats in office are expecting ACTION for once!!"
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President-elect Trump knew she did not want to serve in his second administration when he publicly announced over the weekend that he would not be offering her a job. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to…
Katelyn Yates is a 20-year-old nursing assistant in Illinois
The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
We're past the bad place.
Voters thought they had a chance to randomly win $1 million as part of Musk's PAC. Musk's own attorneys said the winners were predetermined.
Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."